What you need to know

One UI 7 is finally here for Galaxy S23 users, starting in South Korea.

The update includes April 2025 security patch and comes with build numbers like S918NKSU6DYD9.

Other Galaxy devices are joining in, including the S24 FE, Tab S10 Plus, Tab S9 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5.

After a bit of a wait, the final version of One UI 7 is finally making its way to Galaxy S23 devices, though for now, it’s only rolling out in South Korea.

The stable One UI 7 update is now hitting Galaxy S23 units in South Korea, specifically for those who were part of the beta test, as per SamMobile. Chances are, Samsung is sticking to its usual playbook globally, giving beta testers first dibs on the stable version before rolling it out to the rest of the crowd.

The latest update for the Galaxy S23 lineup comes with build numbers S918NKSU6DYD9, S918NOKR6DYD9, and S918NKSU6DYD9. If you were part of the beta crew, the update is a light 1GB download. But if you sat out the beta, expect a heftier 5GB package. Furthermore, it also packs the April 2025 security patch.

More devices joining

In addition to the Galaxy S23 series, tipster Tarun Vats over on X says the One UI 7 OTA update is also hitting the Galaxy S24 FE, Tab S10 Plus, Tab S9 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 in South Korea.

The Now Bar is a game-changer

One UI 7 marks a major leap forward, packing in tons of fresh features. The new Now Bar alone changes how you interact with your Galaxy. This always-visible dashboard keeps your music, recordings, timers, and other active tools literally at your fingertips, while deeper customization options finally let you make your phone feel truly personal.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

On top of that, One UI 7 brings a full-on home screen makeover. We’re talking fresh app icons, a sleeker quick panel, a brand-new default font, a bunch of new One UI widgets, and a bunch of other visual and usability upgrades to tie it all together.

With the stable release now live, Samsung has officially wrapped up the One UI 7.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S23 series. If you're in South Korea and rocking an S23, just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check if it’s ready for you.