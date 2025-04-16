What you need to know

The April update for the Galaxy S25 series includes enhancements to camera, charging, and software stability.

A new media widget notification is introduced, allowing for easy media control in the notification shade.

The update is initially available in Korea, with a global rollout anticipated soon.

Samsung has started rolling out an April update to its flagship Galaxy S25 series this week, and interestingly, it comes mid-way through the month, while older Galaxy phones still await the One UI 7 update in some regions, including India.

The monthly update is being observed for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models (via SamMobile). The update seems to be live in the Korean region with the S938NKSU2AYD9 build number. It further includes improvements to the camera, charging, and general software stability. However, the notable change is seen in the media widget notification in the status bar.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Samsung introduced the Now Bar pill for certain apps with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series, which can be quickly glanced at on the lock screen alongside the status bar. The latest update will be introducing media widget notification for the Galaxy S25 series, which for some reason has been missing on the flagship trio, notes SamMobile — while it was added for older Galaxy phones that received the One UI 7 update recently.

The new pill-shaped media play button will reside in the notification shade right beside the time on the Galaxy S25 series. Alternatively, it can also be seen in the notifications pane. When the live widget in the status bar is clicked, more prominent play controls pop up for easy control on the home screen.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the latest update is currently confined to the Korean region, a wider rollout is expected soon. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 series in the region is recommended to navigate to their phone Settings> Software update> and click Download and Install to check for the latest update.

On the other hand, the much-anticipated One UI 7 update for older devices like the Galaxy S24 series in some regions seems to have been pulled from servers as the firmware notably had a serious bug. The initial rollout began on April 7 in Korea, followed by the U.S. and U.K., however, other major markets like India have still been left out at the moment.