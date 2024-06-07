Galaxy S24's Slow-mo feature to gain an HDR boost and more in One UI 6.1.1

What you need to know

A Samsung community moderator confirmed that HDR10 Plus support for the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-mo feature is coming soon.

Support will be applied during the "next SW update," which should be the One UI 6.1.1 rumored for June.

One UI 6.1.1 was previously confirmed to return the vertically scrolling app drawer, and there were rumors that another major Galaxy S24 camera patch would solve the issues.

Samsung gives users confirmation that a boost for the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-mo feature is on the way.

TheOneCID on X posted a screenshot of a Samsung community moderator informing users that HDR10 Plus for Instant Slow-Mo will arrive soon (via Android Police). This will let users record videos in the higher-quality setting and apply Galaxy AI's slow motion effect to it without sacrificing dynamic range.

There are several other Slow-mo updates inbound, too, such as .mov file type editing support for such videos. This will reportedly be done through the editing feature found within the Gallery app on supported Galaxy devices.

Additionally, the publication notes that Samsung will soon let users share their Slow-mo videos.

Tapping the "Share" button on any video with the Slow-mo effect will let users quickly send it out to other people. This should toss away the current method of doing so, which involves a waiting period as your device exports it for sharing purposes.

The community moderator's post states that the HDR 10 Plus support for the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-mo will arrive in the "next SW update." Users will most likely see the updates roll in during the One UI 6.1.1 software patch.

BREAKING‼️Samsung has finally achieved HDR10+ videos Instant slow-mo capability and are bringing it soon via a SW update 🎉😎😎 pic.twitter.com/desOGhQRgAJune 6, 2024

The tipster responded to some user concerns, stating the updates to Instant Slow-mo, specifically HDR10 Plus, should arrive for all devices that support it.

In February, Samsung started rolling out its S24 Instant Slow-mo to older devices like the Galaxy S23 series, the Flip 5, Fold 5, and the Tab S9. The feature piggybacks off Galaxy AI to "naturally" slow down a video frame by frame. Its capabilities are activated by long-pressing a section of a recorded video while watching it. Users can then take it into the editor to spruce things up.

The Galaxy S23 supports varying ranges of HDR, including its plus variant, so users rocking that device should (ideally) pick it up without a problem.

One UI 6.1.1 is shaping up to hold quite a few improvements as it was recently confirmed in March that Samsung is changing the app drawer. When One UI 6 launched, the vertically scrolling app drawer on Galaxy devices disappeared. A Samsung moderator confirmed that the function will return during One UI 6.1.1 for its Good Lock modules.

We're also expecting quite a large camera update for the Galaxy S24 series. The patch should solve some disappointing HDR and telephoto issues users have encountered. After a delay, it's been rumored that Samsung could roll out the update in June. It's unclear if this will be tied to the camera additions in One UI 6.1.1 or not.