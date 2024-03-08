Samsung set to bring vertical scrolling back to the app drawer in One UI 6.1.1

What you need to know

Samsung's Good Lock modules offered vertical scrolling navigation in the app drawer in the past.

That functionality was removed with the release of One UI 6 last year, to the dismay of users.

Now, Samsung is set to add a vertically scrolling app drawer back to Good Lock with the One UI 6.1.1 update.

A fan-favorite Good Lock module is making a return to Samsung's One UI 6.1 operating system in a coming software update. The support team for Good Lock confirmed that the Good Lock Home Up module will be added in the One UI 6.1.1 update. This module brings the vertical scrolling app drawer to Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI.

The Home Up module was a staple of Good Lock, and it was essential to many One UI users. However, when Samsung released One UI 6 in October of last year, Home Up was nowhere to be found. Though some speculated that Home Up only needed to be optimized before returning to One UI 6, months passed with no indication that Home Up would be making a comeback.

BREAKING ‼️HOME UP Vertical apps scrolling / apps listYou've been waiting for it, it's coming back❗𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗨𝗜 𝟲.𝟭.𝟭 pic.twitter.com/IpcVsiZEbJMarch 4, 2024 See more

Now, it looks like it's only a matter of time before the beloved feature is added back to one UI. "In the case of the Home Up apps list, we are preparing to provide this feature in One UI 6.1.1," a representative from the Good Lock support team said in reply to a Samsung user on the South Korea community forum.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

One of the biggest features of the Good Lock Home Up module is the optional vertical app drawer. However, the tool adds much more functionality than just the alternative app store. The Good Lock Home Up module also allows you to change the One UI Home folder size and app grid size.

Here's the catch: the update is still quite far away from a public release. Samsung typically releases these updates in the summer, around the debut of its new folding phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. That means it'll still be months before One UI 6.1.1 comes out, and Samsung Galaxy users can use the vertical scrolling app drawer again.

In fact, by the time the One UI 6.1.1 update finally rolls out, we'll be starting to look ahead to One UI 7 a few months later. It's also possible that this feature could be delayed. Still, it's good to know that Samsung hasn't forgotten about the vertical scrolling app drawer in Good Lock's Home Up module.