Samsung One UI 6: Release date, eligible devices, new features, and much more

It's that time of the year again; Samsung is rolling out the first beta of One UI 6, with the build now going out to select users in Germany. It will be available to customers using the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy A54/A34 in other regions shortly, with a stable build due before the end of the year.

All indications point to a redesigned interface with a new notification pane and other changes, but we'll have to wait just a little bit to get more details on that front. If you're using a Galaxy phone and are interested in knowing more about the Android 14-based One UI 6 and when your phone will pick up the stable build, you've come to the right place.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung is known to roll out beta builds of One UI in select countries several months ahead of the stable release, and that's no different this time around. The One UI 6 beta is now available for Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra customers in Germany right now, and it is rolling out to the Galaxy A54 and A34 on August 9. This particular timeline is only for the German market, and we'll have to wait and see when the beta build becomes available in other regions.

But if history is any indication, it shouldn't be too long before users in other countries are able to get their hands on the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta. Samsung has consistently rolled out its beta program in key markets outside its home country, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, and others. While there is a slightly longer wait for users in these markets, the One UI 6 beta should be available sooner rather than later — I'll update this post once Samsung confirms the rollout for each individual country.

As for a release date, it's entirely likely Samsung will follow the same cadence as previous years. That means we'll get a few beta builds over the course of the Q3, with the stable One UI 6 release rolling out sometime in the month of November. Again, this is a tentative timeline, and it could change if there are any unforeseen issues with the beta builds. That shouldn't be the case considering Android 14 doesn't have too many new UI-facing features, but it is a possibility. Anyway, I'll update this post once I have more information on this front.

Samsung One UI 6: Eligible devices

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung is the brand to beat when it comes to timely software updates, and the South Korean manufacturer has done an incredible job in this area over the last three years. It is also the only brand other than Google that rolls out monthly security updates, and what's particularly great is that Samsung lavishes the same level of attention on its mid-range Galaxy A series as its flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z portfolio.

With Samsung guaranteeing four Android OS updates to its flagships and Galaxy A devices, the best Samsung phones over the last three years are eligible to receive the stable One UI 6 update.

Like last year, the stable build will roll out to the Galaxy S23 series, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and then make its way to last year's flagships and then the Galaxy A series. Here's the full breakdown of Samsung phones that will make the switch to the Android 14-based One UI 6:

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52 4G

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung One UI 6: New features

With the One UI 6 beta just around the horizon, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store with the Android 14-based interface.

While Google hasn't added many new features in the Android 14 betas thus far, all signs point to Samsung tweaking its user interface with One UI 6, switching to a more modern layout with a cleaner design. We're also likely to see a redesigned notification pane, new icons, overhauled music player, and other changes.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Predicting when your phone will get the One UI 6 update is down to a few factors, like the duration of the beta program. Traditionally, Samsung has offered beta builds for just over two months before rolling out the stable update, but with One UI 6, it's still too early to talk about the stable release.

What we know is that Samsung tends to roll out the stable update to its Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones before the end of the year, so you won't have to wait too long to switch to the Android 14-based One UI 6 on your phone. I'll share further details once Samsung confirms plans for the One UI 6 stable build, but for now, if you've got an eligible device, the best way to take a look at all the new features is by installing the One UI 6 beta.