One UI 6.1 testing is underway for these older Samsung models

What you need to know

One UI 6.1 testing is reportedly in progress for older Samsung handsets like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and others.

However, there's a potential delay for these devices to receive stable One UI 6.1 due to the significant nature of the update, which incorporates advanced AI features.

Rumors suggest a release within the first quarter of the year.

One UI 6.1 is gearing up to hit some of the older Galaxy phones once it debuts with the Galaxy S24 series, and Samsung is on a roll testing it out on a bunch of its top-notch devices.

Reliable leaker Tarun Vats revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that One UI 6.1 test builds have appeared on a bunch of older Samsung smartphones (via SamMobile).

OneUI 6.1 is BLASTING onto your Galaxy SOON! Test builds already spotted for Z Fold/Flip 5,4, S23/22/21, A54/34 & S21 FE! Get ready for a SMOOTHER, FASTER experience than ever before. Buckle up, Galaxy family!!#GalaxyUnpacked #OneUI6dot1 #OneUI6 #GalaxyS24Ultra… pic.twitter.com/C64tfSJLqsJanuary 15, 2024 See more

These include the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and S21 FE. Samsung is not leaving out some of its beloved budget models, such as the Galaxy A54 and A34.

The lineup covers pretty much all the recent Samsung flagship phones, but the Galaxy S23 FE is MIA, and there is no sign of other A-series models either. That said, since this is just the initial test ride, there's a chance the list will expand shortly after One UI 6.1 officially drops.

One UI 6.1 has been cooking in Samsung's kitchen for a bit, and it's expected to make its debut with the Galaxy S24 series this week. But there's no official information yet on what the software will bring to the table.

Nonetheless, the rumor mill has been churning out a few sneak peeks, including AI features in Samsung Notes for auto-formatting, AI-generated wallpapers, and the ability to shuffle things around in photos after you've hit the shutter button. There's no guarantee, though, if these tricks will spread beyond the Galaxy S24.

Spotting those test builds doesn't automatically mean One UI 6.1 will arrive for those phones right after the Galaxy S24 makes its grand entrance. The update is expected to roll out to some of your beloved Galaxy phones a few weeks after the S24's release.