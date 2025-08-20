What you need to know

The new Pixelsnap accessories snap on effortlessly, with the chargers, stands, and ring grips all designed to stick, charge, and look good while doing it.

From the Pixelsnap Charger (puck or stand) to the versatile Ring Stand, and even the Pixel Flex 67W dual-port charger for wired fans, Google’s covering every way you power up.

The Pixel Watch 4 now has a slew of new bands and a sleek, magnetic USB-C quick-charge dock that won’t clutter your desk.

Google isn’t just rolling out new phones today, but also building out an entire accessory lineup to match. With the Pixel 10 series being the first Android phones to fully support Qi2 wireless charging, Google is introducing Pixelsnap, a fresh set of magnetic accessories that snap into place effortlessly.

Pixelsnap: Wireless charging with a magnetic twist

Qi2 isn’t just faster and more reliable than the old Qi standard, it also means Pixel 10 devices now play nice with MagSafe-style accessories. To take advantage of that, Google is debuting the Pixelsnap Charger, available as a simple puck or bundled with a stand.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

The charger tops out at 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 15W on the rest of the Qi2-ready lineup, including the Fold. The stand is detachable, compact, and works even with the Fold open, which comes in handy if you’re charging while binge-watching.

If you want something more practical, there’s the Pixelsnap Ring Stand, which doubles as a grip or a kickstand. And if you like keeping your phone dressed up, all Pixel 10 cases now support Pixelsnap, with colors ranging from Obsidian and Porcelain to brighter picks like Lemongrass and Indigo.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

For those who still prefer cables, the new Pixel Flex 67W dual-port charger pushes power to your Pixel while keeping a second device charged at the same time.

Pixel Watch 4: New bands, new dock

On the wearable side, the Pixel Watch 4 is getting a long list of new bands, plus a streamlined quick-charge dock. The dock connects via USB-C, uses magnetic pins, and is small enough to blend into your desk setup.

As for bands, there’s something for just about every style. The Active Band and Active Sport Band stick to practical, sweat-resistant materials, while the Woven and Performance Loop bands lean eco-friendly with recycled yarns.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a more polished look, Google has metal mesh, slim stainless steel, and link bands, complete with a sizing tool. Leather options include Crafted and Two-Tone versions in subdued finishes.

There’s even a Gradient Stretch Band for a softer fit, though it’s not meant for workouts. Sizes cover a wide wrist range, and colors span the usual Pixel palette: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Lemongrass, Peony, and more.

Both the Pixelsnap lineup and Pixel Watch 4 accessories go live alongside the Pixel 10 phones. Pre-orders are open today, with general availability set for August 28.