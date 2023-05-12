Best Google Pixel Tablet accessories 2023

The Google Pixel Tablet is an unbelievably good deal. You can use it as a hub for your smart home but also enjoy all the benefits of having a great Android tablet at the same time. With the right accessories, you can transform your Pixel Tablet into one of the most useful pieces of tech you possess. Starting from the handy Charging Speaker Dock to things like a USI 2.0 compatible stylus, here are all the best accessories for your Pixel Tablet.

These Pixel Tablet accessories are game changers

Google Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock - Colors: Porcelain, Rose, Hazel. The Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock is one of the most crucial accessories for your Google device. It takes the Pixel Tablet and transforms it into a smart home hub while charging it wirelessly at 15W. Although the Pixel Tablet comes with one of these when you purchase it, you can grab a second one for another part of your home or for your office space.

Google Pixel Tablet Case - Colors: Hazel, Rose, Porcelain. The official Google Pixel Tablet Case comes in three hues to match the colors of the tab itself. It has a metal stand built into the rear that can prop up the device at several angles. You don't have to worry about mounting the Pixel Tablet on the Charging Speaker Dock with the case on because of the stand's clever ring-like design.

Speck StandyShell Case for Google Pixel Tablet - Colors: Off White, Black, Kinda Coral. The StandyShell Case is Speck's spin on a Charging Speaker Dock-friendly cover. It's got a neat kickstand in the back that hides away seamlessly into the body of the case when it's not in use. You get the Speck StandyShell Case in three colors to match the Google Pixel Tablet. Just like any other case from Speck, this one's got an antimicrobial layer and it is scratch-proof.

Speck ShieldView Glass Google Pixel Tablet Screen Protector - Colors: Clear. This antimicrobial screen guard is made of 9H tempered glass, the toughest sort around. The ShieldView Glass Screen Protector is extremely thin so you get excellent touch response and it wards off scratches and cracks.

Speck MagFolio Google Pixel Tablet Case - Colors: Black. The MagFolio Google Pixel Tablet Case is one such example, bringing you a sleek and functional case with a folio that doubles as a stand. A magnetic flap holds the folio in place when shut. Since the case is compact, it doesn't interfere with the tablet's magnetic attachment or wireless charging functions.

Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebook - Colors: Gray. The Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebooks works perfectly with the Pixel Tablet as well. This is because the Pixel Tablet has the USI 2.0 protocol onboard. Enjoy this lovely writing with the Penoval USI 2.0 that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and comes with palm rejection. It charges via USB-C and you can replace the nib.

The Google Pixel Tablet doesn't live up to its potential without some decent accessories

Google did an incredible job with the versatile Pixel Tablet. The Tensor G2-powered Android tablet has a lovely UI, a host of useful functionalities, and nearly endless use cases. It is undeniable that the Google tab does not live up to its full potential unless you have the right accessories at hand. For instance, you can use the Google Pixel Tablet as a Nest Hub replacement, but only if you get the Charging Speaker Dock. Naturally, you don't want to miss out on what your Pixel Tablet is capable of just because you didn't buy the right add-ons.

To start with, the Charging Speaker Dock is a must-have accessory for your Google tablet. Luckily, you get one when you buy the Pixel Tablet, but it doesn't hurt to buy an extra to place it in your workspace or living room. Google matched the three color options of the Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock to the shades of the tablet itself, so it looks aesthetically pleasing.

When your Pixel Tablet is off the Charging Speaker Dock, you risk damaging it if it falls or scrapes against something. Install a decent screen protector as a protective measure. We highly recommend the Google-certified Speck ShieldView Glass Screen Protector.

The display isn't the only vulnerable part of your Pixel Tablet, which is why you need a sturdy case as well. Both the official Google Pixel Tablet Case and the Speck StandyShell Case are excellent picks that work well with the Charging Speaker Dock, and they're available in a trio of hues that match the tablet's colors as well.

Lastly, we highly recommend grabbing a USI 2.0 stylus so you can take notes and sketch on your Google Pixel Tablet. Our pick is the Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen, which is the best Chromebook stylus that you can get.