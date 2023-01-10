Penoval launches its first USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebooks

What you need to know

Penoval has released its first USI 2.0 stylus for Chromebooks.

This new stylus offers up to 90 hours of battery life, and recharges using USB-C.

Additionally, this is one of the few options currently available that is backward-compatible with USI 1.0.

Ever since its announcement back in early 2022, we've been awaiting the arrival of new stylus options that support the USI 2.0 protocols. This might not have seemed like much of a problem at the time until the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 was released.

With the Duet 3, this was the first, and currently remains, the only Chromebook that won't work with USI 1.0 pens. Instead, you could only use a USI 2.0 stylus, which wasn't even available when the ChromeOS tablet launched. Thankfully, Lenovo rectified that situation shortly thereafter, and now Penoval is jumping on board with a USI 2.0 stylus of its own (via Chrome Unboxed).

If you've ever been in the market for the best Chromebook stylus, then you've probably seen a Penoval listing or two. The Penoval USI 2.0 stylus brings all of the same great features as its USI 1.0 counterpart, with the benefits of USI 2.0. This includes things such as being able to magnetically attach to the side of your Chromebook, provided that the necessary magnets are built-in.

While you won't be able to charge wirelessly, that's just fine, as there's a USB-C charging port on the flat side of the Penoval stylus. According to the company, this will last for up to 90 hours on a single charge, and you'll be able to go from 0-100% in less than an hour.

One major reason why you might want to even consider grabbing Penoval's new stylus for yourself is that it's backward-compatible with USI 1.0. This means that regardless of what Chromebook you buy between now and when USI 3.0 is potentially released, you'll have a stylus that will work.

Penoval's new USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebooks is available now for around $57.