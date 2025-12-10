What you need to know

Samsung is preparing a full lineup of Qi2 magnetic accessories for the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung will launch multiple magnetic cases and a new Qi2 battery pack for the S26 lineup.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may support faster 25W wireless charging with new Qi2.2 features.

Anti-reflective screen protectors will also be offered for all S26 models.

Google embraced Apple's MagSafe-like Qi2 with the launch of the Pixel 10 series in August 2025, and now it looks like Samsung is finally hopping on board.

According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture.de), we now have a look at the full range of accessories Samsung is planning to launch with the Galaxy S26 series lineup, and it looks like Samsung is gearing up to fully adopt Qi2 with a complete range of new magnetic accessories.

The leaker notes that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to charge faster wirelessly at up to 25W, thanks to what is presumably incoming Qi2.2 support — something we learned earlier Samsung will call "Super fast wireless charging." Samsung will also reportedly equip all accessories with magnets for wireless charging and for attaching mounts.

A closer look at Samsung's new Qi2 accessory plans