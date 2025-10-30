Samsung may not have completely given up on the Galaxy S26 Edge yet

What you need to know

Samsung may not have fully canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

A new device codenamed "More Slim" hints Samsung is developing an even thinner Galaxy S26 Edge model.

The Galaxy S26 Edge might launch later than the main lineup, similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge's release.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

A lot of contradicting reports have been surfacing recently about Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup, and now a new report suggests the Korean giant hasn't completely given up on the slim Galaxy S26 Edge yet.

Samsung was widely expected to replace the Plus model in the Galaxy S26 lineup with the slim Galaxy S26 Edge. However, a recent report revealed that Samsung decided to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge and bring back the Galaxy S26 Plus instead, since sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge weren't promising.

Now, a new report claims the Galaxy S26 Edge might not be canceled after all. According to GalaxyClub, Samsung hasn't scrapped the Galaxy S26 Edge despite rumors, and in fact, the company plans to make the successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge even thinner.

Galaxy S26 Edge might still be in Samsung's plans

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The report states that Samsung has been working on a smartphone codenamed "More Slim." For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge's internal codename was "Slim." Interestingly, development on "More Slim" reportedly began later than the Galaxy S26 Edge, suggesting it may not be the same device Samsung was originally planning.

The report also speculates that Samsung may have decided the Galaxy S26 Edge needed to be even thinner to secure its place in 2026, leading to the "More Slim" project and the possible cancellation of the original S26 Edge prototype.

Additionally, the report states that the Galaxy S26 Edge might skip launching alongside the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup and instead arrive later, similar to how the Galaxy S25 Edge was introduced.

That said, the report reiterates that the Galaxy S26 Plus will launch with the S26 lineup, which seems certain at this point. There are also reports that the Galaxy S26 series launch could be slightly delayed compared to last year's Galaxy S25 series, which debuted in January 2025.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, a lot could change before the phones actually launch next year, but it appears Samsung is having some internal challenges with the Galaxy S26 lineup right now.