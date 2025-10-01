Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung may release a Galaxy S26 Plus model, reviving the Plus series alongside the Pro, Edge, and Ultra.

Earlier rumors suggested Samsung would drop the Plus in favor of an Edge model and a renamed base Pro.

A report from The Elec says sluggish Galaxy S25 Edge sales pushed Samsung to restart S26 Plus development.

The Galaxy S26 Plus could appeal to buyers wanting a large screen and telephoto camera without the slim form factor.

It has been just over nine months since Samsung released the Galaxy S25 series, and leaks surrounding the Galaxy S26 lineup are already in full swing. We recently got our first look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and now another leak suggests Samsung may release a Galaxy S26 Plus model alongside the rest of the series.

From the start, rumors about the Galaxy S26 lineup hinted at changes from the Galaxy S25 generation. Reports suggested Samsung would replace the $1,000 'Plus' model with the Galaxy S26 Edge and rename the base version to Galaxy S26 Pro, while keeping the Galaxy S26 Ultra as the top-tier option.

It now appears, however, that Samsung may release the Galaxy S26 Plus after all.

Samsung may not be done with the Galaxy S26 Plus

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

According to a new report from Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung has begun development of a device codenamed “M Plus,” which is believed to be the Galaxy S26+. The company initially planned to launch only the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, but with sluggish Galaxy S25 Edge sales, it seems Samsung has revived development of the Plus model.

If accurate, this would mean the Galaxy S26 lineup could once again include four models. For comparison, Samsung planned production of about 300,000 Galaxy S25 Edge units between September and December 2025, while producing nearly 500,000 Galaxy S25 Plus units in the same timeframe — even though the Plus itself has sold less impressively than the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Still, it looks like Samsung is reconsidering its strategy for the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Galaxy S26 Plus could be a valuable option for users who don't want the slim design of the Galaxy S26 Edge but still want a large display and telephoto lens. And in the end, more competition is always better.