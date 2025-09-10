Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro leaks show design similarities to S25 with distinct camera island.

Alleged specs include 6.3-inch display, 50MP ultrawide camera, and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Base Galaxy S26 model may be replaced by S26 Pro, dropping Plus variant for a new Edge version.

This week is shaping up to be Samsung's leak week, with renders and dummy units of the Galaxy S26 series popping up online. The latest one brings official-looking CAD renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro.

Folks at Android Headlines have leaked these renders and claim that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will look a lot like the standard Galaxy S25, which, according to previous leaks, won't show up in Samsung's next lineup. The leak suggests that the only noticeable variation between the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S26 Pro is the camera island on the rear panel.

The renders show a vertical, pill-shaped camera bump that houses all three lenses, rather than being placed right into the rear panel of the device. The website further notes that all of the physical buttons (Power button and volume controls) on the Galaxy S26 Pro will be placed on the right side.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The phone could allegedly sport a flat box-like feel, with rounded corners for better ergonomics, and will be made out of aluminum and glass. The website also notes that the bezels around the display would be " both thin and uniform," leading to a slightly bigger screen measuring 6.3 inches wide. The Galaxy S26 Pro will allegedly be " taller, wider, and thinner," measuring 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm.

Previous rumors have noted that the device is said to get a boost with its camera lens, which the website also reiterates, that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a 50MP ultrawide camera, joined by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens. The phone could see a 4,300mAh battery, with upto 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The word on the street is that it will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, which will reportedly launch later this year.

Additionally, Samsung could be letting go of the base model next year, swapping it with this Galaxy S26 Pro, and also doing away with the Plus variant for a better Edge variant, which seems to be the claim in this leak as well.