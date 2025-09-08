Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The S26 Edge could ditch the old look with a full-width camera island.

Meanwhile, the S26 Pro and Ultra are likely playing it safe with refined, compact camera islands.

Samsung is also likely slimming down its next phone lineup, with the entire lineup getting noticeably thinner.

A fresh leak has uncovered some CAD-based renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup, and for the Pro and Ultra models, the design changes might not be as drastic.

The Galaxy S26 Edge, likely replacing the Plus, is breaking away from previous design language in a big way. Based on renders that leaked recently, its back is dominated by a camera island that spans nearly the phone’s entire width.

The design looks strikingly similar to what’s been leaked for Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, suggesting Samsung might be borrowing some cues.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra stay in the comfort zone, according to a report from Smartprix. The leak shows that they stick to a vertical triple-camera setup, but now it’s on a more compact island.

Thinner across the board

Samsung seems to be slimming down its next flagship Galaxy phones. The S26 Edge drops from 5.8 mm to about 5.5 mm; the Pro goes from 7.2 to 6.7 mm; the Ultra trims to 7.8 mm from 8.2 mm. If anything, these numbers are flirting with featherweight territory.

On the hardware front, the Pro model is shaping up with a clear set of specs. It's reportedly configured with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, it leans on a triple-camera array: a 50 MP main sensor, joined by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Power will likely come from a 4,300mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and Qi2 wireless with integrated magnets. Under the hood, it will presumably run on either Samsung's own Exynos 2600 or the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Ultra is the absolute powerhouse

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship with a 6.9-inch display using Samsung’s latest third-gen anti-reflective glass. Configurations could go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The rear setup is expected to include four cameras: a 200MP main, a 50MP periscope with a wider aperture than the S25 Ultra, a 50MP ultrawide, and an upgraded 12MP short-range telephoto. Reported dimensions come in at 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8 mm.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to shift away from the sharp, boxy look of earlier models, adopting a rounder, more curved design similar to the S25 Ultra.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

This leak doesn’t show fresh images of the Galaxy S26 Edge but does lay out its rumored specs. The phone is said to measure just 5.5mm thick and pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display running at 120Hz. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 4,300mAh battery.

All three models seem to feature Qi2 magnetic charging, meaning better alignment and possible accessory perks, like magnetic cases or snap-on batteries.