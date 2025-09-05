Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Rumors on X reportedly show off the alleged dummy units for Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

It's been rumored that the S26 Edge could see an Apple iPhone 17-like redesign for its camera bar, bringing a horizontal , raised slab with two cameras.

The other two models, the S26 Pro and S26 Ultra see similar S25 design; however, Samsung could also bring more prominent Qi2 support to the series.

Samsung's next Galaxy S series might've leaked on social media, as one tipster purports the design change of one model.

Early this morning (Sep 4), X tipster Sonny Dickson posted a snapshot of three prototypes, rumored to be the dummy units for the Galaxy S26 series (via 9to5Google). Its been rumored for a while that Samsung is looking to drop its base model in favor of the following lineup: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It seems like these models are lined up in the tipster's photo in that order, meaning the S26 Edge is in for a major change.

The tipster alleges the device could see a raised, horizontal camera bar with two camera lenses. As the X post points out, the design is oddly similar to what's been theorized for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The other two devices may continue the design cues we've seen from the Galaxy S25 series. However, as 9to5 states, Samsung might plan for a better Qi2 experience with this new flagship series. There's no getting around the fact that the S25 series needs a case with the magnets for its "Qi2 support" to work. All three leaked prototypes have a small indentation, which leaves the publication to wonder if this is a sign of more proper Qi2 support.

The tipster concludes things by alleging Samsung could launch the S26 series "in February."

What's next for S26?

Here’s your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 dummies, Launching in February, and it looks like Samsung is going with a design very similar to the iPhone 17. pic.twitter.com/z581xHUxphSeptember 4, 2025

As previously stated, Samsung's been rumored to shake up its next Galaxy S lineup, something we heard about in July. It was alleged in August that the Galaxy S26 Pro could wind up being the successor to the smaller screen base model, like the S25. Early rumors claim the S26 Pro could rock a 6.2-inch display with a 4,300mAh battery.

The next Edge, on the other hand, was rumored to see a larger 4,200mAh battery, up from its current 3,900mAh capacity. Nothing was purported about any design changes, unlike what we're seeing today with the alleged dummy units. Another leak says the S26 Edge could be your next superpowered phone, as it's expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or 8 Elite Gen 5, whatever its name ends up being).

The device supposedly appeared in a performance test with Qualcomm's next flagship SoC, with a single-core score of 3,393 and 11,515 in its multi-core stage.