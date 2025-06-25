What you need to know

A report from a South Korean publication suggests Qualcomm is looking into getting Samsung to create a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 alternative.

This chip would be made specifically "For Galaxy," which would be its Galaxy S26 series.

On the other hand, Qualcomm is still supposedly getting TSMC to create a 3nm process Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for other devices.

Previous rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could go even thinner, alongside some other camera rumors.

A South Korean report claims Samsung Foundry is being looked at by Qualcomm for a truly powerful alternate version of its next flagship chip.

These details reported by Business Post were placed in a roundup by X tipster Jukanlosreve (via 9to5Google). The South Korean publication cites a "comprehensive report" that states Qualcomm is beginning its early production tests for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2; however, there's a version based on Samsung's 2nm process.

Judging by its insights, this SD 8 Elite Gen 2 variant developed by Samsung Foundry is likely intended to be the "For Galaxy" SoC in the Galaxy S26 series. Sources allege that testing is "underway" and mass production is scheduled to be completed in "the second half of this year."

The publication itself voices speculation around this, considering Samsung's head of foundry, Han Jin-man, is still in the process of receiving a green light to push ahead with this 2nm process SD 8 Elite Gen 2. However, there's apparently hope as Samsung's 2nm production yield is ~30% during its early stages. It's expected to cross the ~60% yield threshold later this year.

While Samsung could make a true "For Galaxy" chip for the S26 series, Qualcomm is reportedly sticking with TSMC for another 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. There are likely upgrades aplenty in this Elite successor, but the underlying process is seemingly on tap to remain the same.

2nm process, you say?

(Image credit: Android Central)

Samsung laid out its plans to produce better chips for phones back in 2023, and it seems those ambitions are starting to come together. To quickly summarize, Samsung said it wanted to begin producing 2nm chips by 2025 before leaning into the 1.4nm process by 2027. Considering these rumors about a 2nm-specific Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip "For Galaxy," that might come to pass.

Elsewhere, Qualcomm looking into Samsung for a 2nm developed chip takes us back to rumors about the two companies working together from 2024. At the time, the Korean OEM said its 2nm process in development improves performance by 12% and power efficiency by 25%. Qualcomm also reportedly contacted TSMC to do the same (a 2nm process). However, these rumors suggest TSMC is sticking with its 3nm for another Elite round.

Galaxy S26 rumors have been sparse for the most part, though there are some rumors to highlight, like improved cameras and a thinner Ultra. What should be noted is that Samsung could feature its next Exynos chip "significantly" across its Galaxy S26 series. The company's Exynos 2500 recently debuted, and there are rumors that the Flip 7 and Fold 7 could see it in a few regions, while others, like the U.S., could stick with Qualcomm.

With rumors about Samsung developing a 2nm process Elite 2, we might have to rethink this past speculation.