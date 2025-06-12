What you need to know

Rumors from a Weibo tipster claim Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 has undergone a performance test, and its results may indicate a power boost.

The next Elite SoC supposedly achieved a single-core score of over 4,000 points and over 11,000 points in its multi-core test, clearing the O.G. chip.

Early Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 rumors suggest the chip could arrive earlier this year, toward the end of September, and with a 5.0GHz Prime core.

It's easy to expect what's next from Qualcomm's flagship SoC department; however, a recent leak highlights its early test results.

Supposedly, a post by well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggests Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 has received a power boost (via SamMobile). This assumption stems from an alleged performance test by the new SoC, likely from Geekbench 6. DCS states the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, marked with model number SM8850, scored over 4,000 points in its single-core test.

Regarding its multi-core run, the SoC reportedly achieved over 11,000 points, smashing the first iteration's 3,100 (single-core) and 9,800 (multi-core) score results.

The tipster didn't leave out the chip's GPU (graphics) partner. The chip could see the Adreno 840 GPU, which was also tipped to provide "very high" performance.

The Next Generation of Flagships are Coming

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite brought immense power boosts to flagships this year (and late 2024) due to its Oryon CPU cores. We're eagerly awaiting what's next, and a rumor from April says the next version might drop sooner. It's been reported that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could launch toward the end of September, which bumps things up a few weeks from the original's October 2024 debut.

Specific details about the chip's specs weren't stated; however, there was speculation that it could achieve 5GHz speeds for its main core. Moreover, we're seeing the Adreno 840 GPU rumor once again, two months later.

While DCS claims the chip's "second-generation" Oryon CPU cores are putting in overtime in its latest test, there were rumors that Qualcomm could bring "enhanced Pegasus" cores to the 8 Elite 2.

Pricing could be a concern, like it was with the first model, but there's also Qualcomm's potential core architecture. The first Snapdragon 8 Elite launched with two Prime cores and six performance cores. We'll have to wait and see if Qualcomm keeps things similar or not.