What you need to know

Qualcomm announced at the Computex 2025 keynote, that its Snapdragon Summit is set to take place in September.

The two-day summit will be held between Sept. 23-25 in Hawaii.

While the company didn't confirm what could come from this summit, it is rumored that we'll be seeing the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Qualcomm seems to have put some chatter to rest after it announced at Computex 2025 that the next Snapdragon Summit will take place this September. It will be a two-day summit held between Sept. 23 and 25 in Hawaii (first reported by Notebook Check).

According to the publication, "there's a good chance we could see the next-gen Snapdragon X Elite 2 (or Snapdragon X2 Elite) laptop chips debut here."

Several rumors that we saw around April this year also indicated that Qualcomm is working on a "Snapdragon 8 Elite 2," and its reveal could occur earlier toward the end of September.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to be more potent than the first-generation chipset. The website adds that it will keep its 6 + 2 CPU configuration and use an Adreno GPU that is up to 30% faster and has a 26% higher AnTuTu score.

It is important to note that despite having a rumored same "internal schedule" to launch the chip, the second-gen Elite is expected to show up a month earlier than its predecessor, which was launched in October last year.

Other rumors have indicated that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could achieve 5GHz speeds for its main core and is tipped to come with Qualcomm's "enhanced Pegasus cores." The chip may come paired with the Adreno 840 GPU for a strong gaming experience, as well as LPDDR6 RAM support.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to launch in October 2025. These phones include the Xiaomi 16, OnePlus 15, Realme GT8 Pro, and many others.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, the website also notes that Samsung might not use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 since Qualcomm will allegedly make a chip specifically for the Galaxy, like it did for the Galaxy S25 series. Which means that the Galaxy S26 series could show up with the Exynos 2600 SoC, and previous rumors have indicated that this chip has been pushed into mass production.