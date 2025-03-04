Rumors claim Samsung is 'urgent' about an Exynos 2600 push for the Galaxy S26

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Samsung is kicking up the "urgency" concerning its next in-house SoC, the Exynos 2600.

The company supposedly created a "task force" to oversee the chip's performance and stabilization as it looks to better compete with other chipmakers.

Recent rumors claim the Exynos 2600 could arrive in the Galaxy S26 "significantly," meaning Samsung may bring the chip to more regions.

Recent rumors suggest Samsung is getting a little more serious about a new in-house chip for next year's flagship series.

An FNNews (Korean) report claims the Korean OEM has created a "performance improvement task force" to oversee everything concerning the Exynos 2600 SoC (via SammyGuru). Samsung's Foundry business is supposedly feeling pressure to kick up the "urgency" about the chip's performance levels. Aside from performance, the report states the company is looking into enhancing the "stabilization" of the Exynos 2600.

Samsung's Foundry and LSI Divisions are said to be focusing all efforts on these key areas to prepare for its next-gen series and to better compete against other manufacturers.

The Korean publication states this "task force" was created "preemptively to secure performance competitiveness compared to competitors' products." Specifically, it's supposed insider claims this is about Qualcomm and MediaTek's respective flagship SoCs.

Meanwhile, the post reiterates a few aspects of the chip: it will likely be based off a 2nm process and Samsung could pop it into the Galaxy S26 series. The post states Samsung could look to enter mass-production of the Exynos 2600 by May. However, a final decision about its implementation in the Galaxy S26 will come "by the end of this year."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung has had a rocky history with its in-house chips as of late, as a report last May claimed it would enter mass-production by 2025. Those early rumors stated the Exynos 2600, built on a 2nm process, could deliver a 12% increase in performance, a 25% in overall power efficiency, and a 5% decrease in total area. This was followed up by another South Korean report several months later, claiming Samsung was looking at the Exynos 2600 "significantly" for the S26 series.

The report claimed the company was interested in moving away from its reliance on other manufacturers, namely Qualcomm, for its flagship series. In short, this would help Samsung cut costs as its SoC comes from within. Costs were a point highlighted by the FNNews report, as well.

That report about its significant use didn't explain which consumers were in an Exynos waiting room. However, looking at the Galaxy S24 series, it had an Exynos variant available in Europe, India, and the U.K. Speculation says Samsung might keep Qualcomm's next flagship SoC for its U.S. market, but that remains to be seen.