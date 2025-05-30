Rumors aren't sure if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use Snapdragon or Exynos

What you need to know

Samsung appears to be toying with the idea of using Snapdragon or Exynos processors for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, according to multiple reports.

This week, conflicting reports made claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would be powered by the Exynos 2500 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

It's unclear what processor will inevitably power the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but the Exynos 2500 is likely to be used in some regions.

If Samsung's foldable release schedule holds, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going to launch in just a few months. Still, the chip that will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the U.S. is still unclear. Rumors and leaks have debated whether the flip-style foldable will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy or the Samsung Exynos 2500 for months. The conflicting reports seem to have only intensified as we slowly get closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's expected release window.

A report from the Korean news outlet Hank Yung earlier this week claimed that Samsung will use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chips in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 depending on the region. For example, the publication cited the Snapdragon 8 Elite as being planned for the U.S. and Canada. In that case, the Exynos 2500 could power the flip phone in most other regions.

Things got interesting when another report from SamMobile on Thursday, May 29 claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will indeed be powered by the Exynos 2500 in the U.S. Specifically, SamMobile writes that "Galaxy Z Flip 7 firmware for the U.S. makes it pretty clear that the processor inside the phone is the Exynos 2500."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Of course, this leaves the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's processor up in the air. Aside from the above statement, SamMobile didn't provide any more details regarding the firmware evidence signaling the device will be powered by the Exynos 2500. Hank Yung similarly hasn't shared concrete evidence that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the U.S., either.

The dueling reports regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 7's processor mean that we don't know which chip will power the phone in which region. Usually, leaks and rumors provide clarity surrounding a smartphone launch. This time, it seems the Galaxy Z Flip 7's chip situation is getting more convoluted before it becomes clear.

