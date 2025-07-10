What you need to know

New "Manage subscriptions" allows users to easily view and unsubscribe from no longer needed emails directly within Gmail.

The feature tends to sort subscriptions by most frequent senders, making it easier to identify and act on overwhelming email volumes.

The new feature is available on Gmail for web, Android, and iOS in select regions.

Gmail has a new way to clean up your inbox, dubbed "Manage subscriptions." And, as the name implies, the feature allows you to easily manage your subscriptions.

Google explains in a blog post that users tend to subscribe often, and the volume of such subscriptions at times can be overwhelming. While some of them end up in spam, some could be newsletters from blogs, which are likely to be ignored at some point. In other cases, they could just be promotional emails from retailers you've purchased from before but didn't sign up for those emails.

(Image credit: Google)

Finding such subscriptions can be a tedious task even if users want to unsubscribe from them individually. This is where the newly announced feature comes into play. Currently, rolling out to Gmail for web, the Manage subscriptions feature will sort out all active subscriptions sorted by most frequent senders next to the number of emails they've sent to users in the past few weeks.

They are accompanied by an Unsubscribe button, which can be done in a single click. Before unsubscribing, users can also directly view the past emails to decide whether they can be unsubscribed once and for all.

Clean up your inbox

As mentioned, it is currently available for Gmail for web and can be accessed by navigating to Inbox on the top left corner and finding the new "Manage subscriptions." The new ability is also said to be available for Android phones as well as iOS devices in select countries.

The new update is built upon Gmail's currently available anti-spam efforts, as it claims that it already blocks 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware. The search giant also developed AI-based defenses, which reduced scam emails by 35%.

There are several third-party clients that also do a good job in helping users to unsubscribe from unwanted mails and subscriptions, but having it built in native Gmail is a welcome move for many from Google.