What you need to know

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be sticking to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset this time around instead of the Exynos 2500.

The rumor suggests that this could only be he case with phones launched in North America and other select regions.

However, the domestic version of the clamshell launched in South Korea could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500.

Samsung's next set of foldables is due to launch soon, allegedly in July. As we close in on the launch, several rumors have gone back and forth regarding the chipset Samsung will use.

Earlier today, a report claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — Samsung's next clamshell could be powered with a different chipset based on the region you buy the phone. Hank Yung, a Korean publication, suggests that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite instead of its homegrown Exynos 2500.

However, Samsung could be making this swap only for the devices in the U.S., Canada, and possibly other regions of the world, which the publication hasn't named in its claim.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

While Samsung could be making this swap for several reasons, it is also allegedly powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its homegrown Exynos 2500 in its home country of South Korea.

"It is known that the System LSI Division and Foundry Division, which worked hard, succeeded in increasing the performance and yield of the Exynos 2500 this year," the publication explained.

A rumor in May claimed that there was uncertainty about the Exynos chip, considering that in March, it ran into yield/production issues. There were allegedly "severe" issues that "ruined" the chip, putting Samsung in an awkward corner.

This could also be why the Galaxy S25 series didn't come with the Exynos 2500, for "failure to supply the Exynos 2500 to the Galaxy S25," the website stated. The phones ended up getting an exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which seemed to be the same route the Korean OEM was taking with its foldables.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Last week, another round of rumors tiptoed around the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might get the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the U.S., Canada, and China. And with another such rumor popping up just a week later, it only hints at higher chances of these claims having some ground.

In other news, leaked animation files from One UI 8 firmware reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will offer an edge-to-edge cover screen, like premium Motorola Razr models, finally ditching its folder-like shape.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.