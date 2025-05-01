The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not use a Snapdragon chip after all

What you need to know

Samsung will reportedly ship the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with an Exynos 2500 chipset.

A move would mark the first time Samsung sold a foldable powered by one of its in-house processors.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Samsung will go with an Exynos or Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with the company reportedly testing Snapdragon versions internally.

Samsung has reportedly settled on using its own Exynos 2500 system-on-a-chip for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, per a report by The Chosun Daily. Industry experts tell the publication that despite estimated yield rates of between 20% and 40% for the Exynos 2500, it will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

Reportedly-low yield rates for Samsung's Exynos 2500 and alleged price hikes for Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chip put the Galaxy Z Flip 7's processor up in the air. Now, it seems like the South Korean tech giant will in fact move to an Exynos chips for its next flagship clamshell foldable. This comes after Samsung was believed to have been testing Galaxy Z Flip 7 units with Snapdragon chipsets internally as recently as last month.

"It appears the company has determined that yield has stabilized to a workable level," an anonymous industry official told The Chosun Daily. "The relatively smaller shipment volumes of foldable phones, compared to the Galaxy S series, also made it easier to opt for Exynos."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung Foundry's struggle to fabricate chips reliably and efficiently has forced its flagship products to rely on MediaTek and Qualcomm processing of late. While the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus shipped with the Exynos 2400 in some regions, the Galaxy S25 series sported Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets worldwide.

The Chosun Daily reports that Exynos 2500 fabrication is still not reaching Samsung's preferred targets for mass production, usually a yield rate of at least 60%, but the company is expected to use its own silicon regardless for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The publication notes that it expects the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to enter mass production sometime this month. Separate rumors predict that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City sometime in July.