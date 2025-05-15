Qualcomm launches the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with improved AI performance and connectivity

What you need to know

Qualcomm's latest midrange chip, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, is here with improved AI and processing capabilities.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform is a 4nm processor with the latest connectivity specifications, like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

This processor will first launch on phones from Honor and Vivo this month.

Qualcomm is upgrading its midrange chip offerings with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a processor with improved AI performance, better image-signal processing, and support for newer connectivity standards. The chipset will first launch in Honor and Vivo midrangers expected to be announced this month, Qualcomm announced in a press release today, May 15.

The last refresh of the Snapdragon 7 series arrived with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, announced in November 2023. That's the processor the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 replaces, and the time between releases allowed Qualcomm to deliver a handful of key improvements. Compared to the prior generation, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performs 27% better in CPU performance, 30% better in GPU performance, and 65% better in AI performance.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform uses the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with dedicated NPUs for audio and sensors. The drastically improved AI performance utilizes the Qualcomm AI Engine for on-device processing, with deep integration throughout the system-on-a-chip. That includes everything from Snapdragon Sound audio to image-signal processing. On top of that, the chip adds Qualcomm Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) support for audio listening for the first time.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm is still using a 4nm fabrication process for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the same as the prior generation. However, the newer chipset has a revamped configuration, with one Prime core with a faster 2.8GHz clock speed, four performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the latest version has a higher-clocked Prime core and an extra performance, with one fewer efficiency core.

Rounding out the chip's upgrades are connectivity improvements across the board, with 3GPP Release 17 5G support, Wi-Fi 7 support, and Bluetooth 6.0 support. That can result in peak W-Fi speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, up from 2.9 Gbps on the Wi-Fi 6E-only Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

Qualcomm's partner OEMs praised the new chipset in a press release, teasing the upcoming products that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip will power.

"This powerful platform will enable us to deliver unparalleled performance and cutting-edge features, elevating our users’ mobile experiences in their daily lives," said Fei Fang, who is the president of products at Honor. "We are excited to collaborate closely with Qualcomm Technologies and integrate the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform into our upcoming commercial device."

Unconfirmed leaks have claimed that the Honor 400 and the Vivo S30 could be the first phones to sport Qualcomm's new midrange mobile platform. The Honor 400 series is launching on May 22.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

"Today, we are thrilled to announce that our upcoming smartphone will be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, designed to immerse users in innovative and efficient mobile experiences," said Weifeng Ouyang, who is the vice president of product at Vivo.

The first devices to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip are expected to be officially announced this month, so stay tuned.