What is Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound? Best answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound is an optimized chain of audio technologies and software that is designed to deliver high-resolution music, crystal-clear voice calls, and lag-free gaming with superior connectivity and extended battery life.

What you need to know

(Image credit: Source: Qualcomm)

Snapdragon Sound isn't a thing you can see or touch. It's branding for a full chain of audio optimizations designed for Bluetooth between your phone (or other portable Snapdragon-powered devices like a Quest 2) and your headphones or speakers. Some of it is hardware-based and some of it is software-based.

Qualcomm hasn't really introduced anything new in this area. Instead, Snapdragon Sound is a way for companies that make products like the best Android phones or Bluetooth headphones to license all of the technology that will bring better sound in one swipe.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The features themselves are designed to provide the best quality audio over Bluetooth while also saving precious battery power.

The latest Qualcomm aptX codecs are paired with cVc (clear voice call) echo and noise-canceling technologies, true wireless stereo for earbuds, and Qualcomm Aqstic tech to provide enhanced audio at the right volume for any speaker size.

Snapdragon Sound is an easy way for a manufacturer to license everything needed for great Bluetooth audio.

Snapdragon Sound launched with the Snapdragon 888 processor in 2021 and is now part of the company's larger Snapdragon family. And device makers aren't required to license the package so companies like Samsung can offer their own enhanced audio experience while still using the latest Snapdragon chip.

Snapdragon Sound can deliver up to 24-bit 96kHz lossless Bluetooth audio and super wideband 32kHz voice quality without any wires. If you aren't into numbers when it comes to audio, just know that this all means things should sound very good and almost rival high-quality wired headphones and landline telephone audio.

What products use Snapdragon Sound?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Snapdragon Sound can be found inside a range of products from smartphones to wireless earbuds. Some notable products include the latest phones from Motorola like the edge 30 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro, and high-end Edifier Stax headphones.

You can view the full list of products with Snapdragon Sound here.

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon Sound will also be used for laptops and gaming consoles that use Snapdragon chips in the near future.

Audiophiles will be overjoyed

With the introduction of Snapdragon Sound, audiophiles will surely enjoy the enhanced music and call quality. Be sure to check out the list of products with Snapdragon Sound listed above to ensure that you're using a device with this fantastic new technology.