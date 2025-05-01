What you need to know

Qualcomm saw a great second quarter with its revenue up by 15%, totalling 10.8 billion.

QCT's revenue was up by a massive 18% YoY, totalling $9.5 billion, which was specifically driven by growth in handsets, automotive, and IoT.

Qualcomm expects to make somewhere between $9.9 billion and $10.7 billion in the next quarter.

"We do not see any material direct impact on us at this point," Qualcomm said, speaking about the volatile global trade environment

Chipmaker Qualcomm announced its Q2 fiscal year earnings today (April 30), where it exceeded Wall Street expectations by reporting a total revenue of 10.8 billion, which is up 15%, when compared to the same period last quarter.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. During the earnings call, the company stated that QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies)'s revenue was up by a massive 18% YoY, totalling $9.5 billion. This was specifically driven by growth in handsets, automotive, and IoT.

Speaking of Automotive and IoT, the company stated that the revenues for both rose by 59% and 27% year over year, respectively. With automatives covering $959 million and IoT seeing $1.58 billion in revenue.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As for handsets, the chipmaker saw a total revenue of $6.9 billion, a 12% increase year-over-year. The company says its new and powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, continues to gain traction on smartphones.

"We have 90 flagship designs shipped or announced globally across major Android OEMs," the company added. This includes the latest Motorola Razr 2025 series as well.

During the earnings call, Qualcomm also stated that the ever-changing AI landscape seems to be working in their favor. The company is optimistic about the growth of AI in smartphones and aims to increase its non-handset revenues to $22 billion by fiscal year 2029.

It also announced that Android's upcoming XR headset will be powered by Snapdragon, without revealing too much about the specs of the chipset, and said that the company is on its way to achieving $2 billion in XR revenues by fiscal year 29.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking ahead, Qualcomm expects to make somewhere between $9.9 billion and $10.7 billion in the next three months. For QLT revenues, Qualcomm expects it to remain the same as last year, which is somewhere between $1.15 billion and $1.35 billion.

As for the QCD earnings, which include chips for phones, cars, and other products, it is expected to make between $8.7 billion and $9.3 billion, which is 12% higher than what they made in the same period last year.

Qualcomm's leadership did touch upon how President Trump's tariffs and the overall trade environment, but remained optimistic stating that, "we do not see any material direct impact to us at this point, the landscape, obviously, is dynamic, so we're closely monitoring but we're very focused on things we control, and very focused on supporting our customers as well."