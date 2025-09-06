Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Rumors about the next Samsung Galaxy lineup have been doing the rounds lately, and now, it seems like the company might be carrying forward the Edge variant in its next lineup as well. The latest leak comes from Android Headlines via prominent tipster On Leaks, which got their hands on official-looking CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge, giving us a closer look at the device.

Right off the bat, the renders showcase the device from all angles and seem to have a flatter display, with a front camera at the top. You can also spot thinner bezels on the device, with the power button on the right side, with the volume controls right above it. The frame of the phone is also slightly more sqaured off as well.

OK #FutureSquad... Here comes your first comprehensive and, by far, very best look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS26Edge (moniker TBC) through 360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions!😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/CDVdB5aeqM pic.twitter.com/NQpk1y4lksSeptember 5, 2025

What's interesting is the rear panel; the renders show that it gets a large horizontal camera island that houses the dual lens vertically on the phone, leaving a large empty patch off to the side, looking a lot like the rumored Apple iPhone 17. While we don't know whether this empty patch houses sensors or is to keep up with the aesthetics of the device, tipster IceUniverse speculates that Samsung has a reason behind this design.

According to them, the intention here "is to put the components that cannot be accommodated in the body under the camera island, which is not empty," effectively keeping the phone's thickness to a minimum. The publication adds that the Galaxy S26 Edge will support Qi2, with magnets built into the rear panel of the device.

Here’s your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 dummies, Launching in February, and it looks like Samsung is going with a design very similar to the iPhone 17. pic.twitter.com/z581xHUxphSeptember 4, 2025

Yesterday (Sept.4), X tipster Sonny Dickson leaked images of the dummy units for the Galaxy S26 series, which showcase the same design as seen in the CAD renders. Allegedly, Samsung is looking to drop its base model in favor of the following lineup: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Meaning the Korean OEM could definitely be ditching the S26 Plus model for the Edge.