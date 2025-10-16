Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung has reportedly canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge after poor sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Galaxy S25 Edge struggled commercially, leading Samsung to cut production and offer heavy discounts.

The Galaxy S26 lineup will now include only the S26 Pro, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra models.

A Samsung executive said the slim Edge line is unlikely to return after the current stock sells out.

Following disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung has reportedly decided to cancel the launch of the Galaxy S26 Edge next year.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year as part of its flagship lineup, positioning it as a slim, lightweight smartphone that still offered top-tier performance. The move was seen as a response to Apple's new iPhone Air, aimed at fans of thinner devices. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge failed to perform well commercially.

Reports earlier this month indicated that Samsung had already reduced production of the Galaxy S25 Edge due to sluggish sales. Moreover, the phone is now available at a 40% discount on Amazon, just five months after launch, as Samsung continues to try to boost demand.

But according to a new report from South Korea's Newspim (via Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung has already decided to discontinue the "Edge" lineup altogether.

The report claims that Samsung has scrapped plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge, meaning next year's Galaxy S26 lineup will once again consist of three models: the Galaxy S26 Pro (base model), Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The short-lived Edge lineup might already be over

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

The report even goes on to claim that once the remaining Galaxy S25 Edge inventory is sold out, Samsung does not plan to manufacture any additional units. A senior Samsung executive reportedly told the publication, "I'm not sure if the slim line will ever return, but as of now, it seems unlikely. It's practically gone."

Interestingly, Samsung had already started development on the Galaxy S26 Edge, which raises the possibility that it could still appear at a later date — though the report suggests this is highly unlikely now.

Earlier leaks suggested that Samsung was planning to replace the Plus model with the Edge version in the Galaxy S26 lineup. However, those plans appear to have changed last month, when reports indicated that Samsung had resumed development of the Galaxy S26 Plus. With the S26 Edge now reportedly canceled, it seems Samsung is reverting to its traditional three-phone lineup.

There are still several months to go before Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S26 series, but if these reports are accurate, it's safe to say goodbye to the short-lived Edge lineup.