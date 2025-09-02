Amazon has suddenly dropped a record-smashing $400 OFF the Galaxy S25 Edge, and I am so confused

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has largely been ignored since it was revealed earlier this year, but an incredible Amazon deal has come along to put the ultra-thin smartphone back in the spotlight. For a limited time, you can buy the S25 Edge unlocked and score an outstanding $400 off your purchase, no strings attached.

This unexpected deal from Amazon drops the phone to only $699, which is a full $100 cheaper than the base model S25. Why did Amazon drop a record-smashing discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge completely out of the blue and after its Labor Day sale? I have no idea, but there's literally never been a better time to buy the ultra-lightweight smartphone, so I'm not about to question it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon Completely apropos of nothing, Amazon is carving $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, suddenly making the ultra-thin phone the cheapest device in the S25 lineup. Not only is the S25 Edge absurdly sleek and lightweight, but it comes with many of the same powerful specs found in the much pricier Galaxy S25 Ultra. Price comparison: Best Buy - $849.99 | Samsung - $1,099.99 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you value elegance and luxury in your devices; you want an ultra-lightweight smartphone with powerful specs and a lovely AMOLED display; you like to buy phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a device with exceptional battery life; you take lots of pictures with your smartphone and need a telephoto lens.

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge proves that you can have an ultra-thin and lightweight device that doesn't skimp on premium specs. The phone clocks in at just 5.8mm of thickness and weighs 25% less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but you still get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 Edge also boasts a durable titanium frame with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (constructed from Gorilla Glass) and an IP68 water/dust resistance rating. Like other great Android phones released this year, the Galaxy S25 Edge also comes with seven years of OS and security upgrades straight out of the box.

Of course, all of that extra weight has to go somewhere, and if you continue to compare the Galaxy S25 Edge with the S25 Ultra, it's obvious that the more-expensive phone beats the Edge in battery life and camera performance. But should you spend over $1,000 to fix those minor issues? I certainly wouldn't.

In fact, while this 36% discount is active, the S25 Edge is the only Samsung phone that I'd consider buying today. The Galaxy S25 Edge is an absolute beast when it comes to overall design and ergonomics, and this deal makes it an absolute steal.