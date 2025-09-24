Samsung takes a bite out of Apple by slashing $700 OFF the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The iPhone 17 lineup may be dominating the headlines, but if you're unimpressed by Apple's latest offerings, I just uncovered a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal that's worthy of your attention.

Place your order on Samsung's website with an eligible trade-in and you'll get up to $700 off the super-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra. Alternatively, if you skip the trade-in process you'll still be eligible for a straight $250 off the phone. To sweeten the deal even more, Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB. That's an additional $120 value!

We've seen a lot of Galaxy S25 deals since the flagship lineup was unveiled earlier this year, but if you're looking for simplicity, Samsung's offer is one of the best yet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 From $599.99 with trade-in | $1,049.99 without at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones ever built, but it's also pretty expensive. Fortunately, you can buy the phone from Samsung today and score up to $700 off with trade-in. The retailer is also offering a $250 discount if you skip the trade-in process, plus you'll get a free storage upgrade either way. Buying the phone through Samsung also gets you access to three exclusive color variants, plus you'll get six free months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost. Price comparison: Amazon - $1,278.94 | Best Buy - $1,419.99 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a big, bold, and powerful smartphone with excellent camera tech and a gorgeous display; you have a new-ish phone that you're willing to part with; you need lots of storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a cheap or compact Android phone; you can get a better deal through your wireless carrier; you want to see what deals Amazon Prime Day is going to offer on October 7th and 8th.

We called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra "close to perfection" in our official review, and it isn't hard to see why. Straight out of the box, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers a luxurious experience with its 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, and an S Pen stylus built directly into the frame.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, widely considered to be the best Android processor on the market, plus you get 12GB of RAM, incredible battery life, and all of the AI software features you could ever need.

The S25 Ultra also introduces an upgraded 48MP ultrawide lens, while the 200MP primary camera continues to offer a ton of versatility with both photos and videos. And like the rest of the S25 lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Like all phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra does have its flaws, but they feel fairly minor when you consider the overall package. People who suffer from PWM sensitivity, for instance, may have an issue with the display, and the phone lacks any Qi2 charging support. Charging speeds are also nothing to write home about, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still stuck with 45W wired charging.

With that said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's biggest problem continues to be its price. Deals like the Samsung offer above can lessen the blow, but you're still going to be shelling out a good bit of cash if you can't land the max trade-in credit. Will the upcoming Big Deal Days sale event (October 7th-8th) finally present a straight Samsung discount worth writing about? It's too soon to say, but for now, this is one of the best S25 Ultra deals on the web.