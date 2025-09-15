Amazon Prime Day expected to return next month - see FAQ and the Android deals that I expect to sell out FAST

October is swiftly approaching, and although nothing has been confirmed just yet, this generally means that Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year is just around the corner. Officially known as 'Big Deal Days', this members-only sale event usually falls in the second week of October and showcases some of the best tech deals this side of Black Friday.

Whether you're planning to buy a sweet new Android device or you simply have a question about the upcoming deal event, everything you need to know about October Prime Day can be found in this guide. I've been working sales like this for over a decade and can tell you exactly what to expect when the deals go live. I also have a pretty good idea of which Android devices are likely to be discounted, and which are going to sell out fast. Whatever you're trying to discover this Prime Day, keep scrolling for all of my top tips.

Top deal predictions

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Android Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Current price: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon My Prime Day prediction: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the best Android phones released in 2025, complete with a powerful new chipset, a sophisticated design, and all of the latest AI-boosted software tricks. The problem is that the S25 Ultra is also quite expensive. Amazon has attempted to remedy this issue by slashing up to $250 off the phone at various times over the past few months, which suggests to me that the discount will get even greater during Prime Big Deal Days. If I had to bet, I'd say that the 256GB S25 Ultra will drop to as low as $949.99 during Amazon's big sale. Read more ▼

2. Google Pixel 10

Android Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Current price: $799 (base) | $999 (Pro) | $1,199 (Pro XL)

My Prime Day prediction: The Pixel 10 series was released on August 20th with all of the fanfare (and celebrity endorsements) we've come to expect from Google. So far, we've seen quite a few Pixel 10 deals but zero straight price drops. I predict Amazon will use October Prime Day as an opportunity to discount the AI-boosted flagship series for the very first time. The question is: by how much? It's hard to say, but it might be worth waiting until October to find out. Read more ▼

3. Google Pixel Watch 4

Android Central Review (rating TBA) Current price: $349.99 at Amazon

My Prime Day prediction: Although the Google Pixel Watch 4 was announced alongside the Pixel 10 series in August, the smartwatch doesn't officially hit store shelves until October 9th. That puts the release of the wearable right in line with the expected dates of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The smartwatch is set to boast upgraded performance with Wear OS 6 and some cutting-edge AI tools, and thanks to Amazon's big sale, it will probably be paired with a great deal. I expect a free gift card to be included with the purchase, but we may also be treated with a good old-fashioned discount. Read more ▼

4. Sony WH-1000XM6

Android Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Current price: $448 at Amazon

My Prime Day prediction: With the new WH-1000XM6, Sony continues its legacy of producing powerful noise-cancelling headphones that most folks can't afford. Fortunately, the last-gen XM4 and XM5 are almost certain to receive major discounts during Big Deal Days, and I'm feeling hopeful that the Sony WH-1000XM6 will also get some special treatment during the sale. These headphones haven't received any significant discounts just yet, but October Prime Day is a perfect opportunity for Amazon to change all that. Read more ▼

5. Amazon devices Current price: Up to 40% off Amazon devices

My Prime Day prediction: This one's a bit of a no-brainer. Any time Amazon launches a major sitewide sale event, you can expect the retailer to heavily discount nearly all of its own name-brand tech. This includes Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Alexa smart home devices, TVs, and so much more. As of September 15th, Amazon is already slashing up to 40% off some of its most popular devices, but I expect October Prime Day to increase these discounts to 60% or more. Read more ▼

October Prime Day FAQ

(Image credit: Amazon)

What is October Prime Day?

Just like its mid-July counterpart, October Prime Day (officially named Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) is an exclusive two-day sale event meant to celebrate Amazon Prime members. Everything from furniture and clothing to appliances and tech will be going on sale across the two days, plus we'll see loads of lightning deals, celebrity-endorsed live streams, and more. The vast majority of these deals will only be available to Prime members, so now's a good time to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't already.

When is October Prime Day?

Although the dates haven't been officially announced, Amazon's Big Deal Days event generally happens during the second week of October. Last year's sale occurred on October 8th and 9th, so I'd expect the 2025 sale to kick off around the same time.

To speculate further, most Amazon sales over the years have been held on Tuesday and Wednesday, so assuming the retailer sticks with this pattern, we can expect this year's Big Deal Days event to run on October 7th-8th. Needless to say, Amazon should be formally announcing the sale in the next few weeks, so I'll update this guide as soon as we know more.

Do I have to be a member to shop during Prime Day?

Yes. Just like the main Prime Day event in July, most of the best deals during Big Deal Days will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to enjoy all of the benefits of Prime, or simply wait to see what Amazon's competitors do. Walmart and Best Buy, for instance, are almost certain to launch their own sale events to coincide with October Prime Day, and these probably won't require a membership.