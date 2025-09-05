Should you buy the Galaxy S25 Edge at $400 off its normal price?

There are plenty of tech products out there. Some are great buys offering excellent value, but others aren't. Most fall somewhere in the middle.

Unless you have the means to buy one of everything, you have to decide if something is the right fit for you. That can be hard; the companies making them will tell you that you need one to make your life complete, people who got a lemon or just didn't like it will say the product is garbage, and reviewers simply can't cover everything.

(Image credit: Future) So many tech products! It can help if you take a breath, a step back, and think about what you really need. We're here to help you do just that!

Often, it's good to take a step back and see what you're going to get inside that pretty package. Was it worth what you paid for it? Will you get enough use from it to justify the purchase? Or maybe you should hold off and see what's coming next.

We can't make those decisions for you, but we can tell you what we think and maybe where you should start your decision-making process.

Amazon has cut the price for the Galaxy S25 Edge from $1,099 to $699. Is it worth buying?

That's about the same price as the supposed budget model Galaxy S25 FE. This doesn't fix anything that you might think is "wrong" with the S25 Edge, except now the price isn't stupidly crazy expensive. That could be enough reason to make it your next new phone.

Let's dive in.

The Pros

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Samsung makes a lot of different phones at just about every "level" of quality. The S25 Edge is clearly designed to be on the premium side of it all.

It's fast. Samsung will take the magic inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and sprinkle some extra secret stuff on it, and make incredibly responsive phones. Inside, the S25 Edge has mostly the same parts as its thicker brother, the "regular" S25, and that means it will be nice and snappy to use.

The display is awesome. Samsung makes some of the best displays, both phone-sized and big old TV-sized, that you can buy. That's why many other companies buy them from the Korean tech giant. The S25 Edge has a beautiful display, and that's the part of the phone you pay the most attention to.

It's thin and light. Titanium is not a great material for anything that will run hot, like a phone, but its other properties - namely, its sturdiness and light weight- make it desirable. The S25 Edge is a really thin phone that only weighs about 160 grams. It's the highlight of the product and where it takes its name.

The cons

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Three things instantly come to mind here, and no price reduction will "fix" them.

The camera. I won't try and tell you the camera system on the Galaxy S25 Edge sucks, because it doesn't. In fact, I'll wager it's better than a lot of other phones you can buy today. But it's not as good as the cheaper "regular" model and nowhere near as good as what you'll find on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10, or iPhone 16. That was a much bigger problem when the price was the same or higher than any of those phones, but it's still lacking when it comes to getting up close and personal.

The battery. A thin phone means a thin battery, and even Samsung hasn't been able to change physics to allow otherwise. The battery life on the S25 Edge can be decent, but it can also be a disaster depending on how much you use it throughout the day and what you're trying to do with it. It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, smaller batteries equal less time between charges.

The thinness and heat. The Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the S25 Edge gets hot as Hades. It is supposed to get that hot; there's nothing wrong with it. The issue is that with a phone so thin, moving that heat away fast enough can become an issue. Samsung did everything right, but without the sheer mass and being made with titanium, the phone will need to throttle down the speed more often than others. If you live in the Yukon, this might not be an issue. If you live in Arizona, well ...

My verdict

This Amazon deal fixes the biggest, most glaring issue with the Galaxy S25 Edge: its price tag. But it doesn't change anything else.

If you really want a super thin phone, for whatever reason, well, this is the phone you should be buying. Do it now, while it's on sale, so you won't have to spend way too much money on it.

If you need a great camera with a superb telephoto lens system, this phone is not for you, and no price reduction can change that. Most everything else is in place, but digital zoom is so 2010.

If you like to constantly check your phone or play games for hours on end, you're not going to love the battery life. No mincing words here, it's made smaller and can't provide as much juice as other S25 models.

For a lot of people, this will be an awesome phone to have. It would probably work great for me, in fact. What was holding me (and apparently a lot of other people) back was that price. Amazon fixed that.