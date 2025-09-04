What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launches with One UI 8 and some features of the flagship S25 series.

The device offers an upgraded 4,900 mAh battery and a 12MP front camera for better selfies.

It comes packed with advanced AI tools and seven years of OS and security updates.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition today (Sept. 4), a budget phone that brings in the best features of the flagship Galaxy S25 series into a compact device. While the flagship models are still on One UI 8 Beta, this new Galaxy S25 FE will come with a stable One UI 8 (Android 16) out of the box, much like the company's new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 that launched in July this year.

The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At first glance, this year's Fan edition looks a lot like its predecessor; however, it appears to have much thinner bezels around the screen and definitely weighs much less. The device is the same size as the Galaxy S25 Plus, which means it weighs 190 grams, about 23 grams lighter, to be precise.

The phone pretty much carries the same style as the rest of the lineup, and is also as durable as the other phones, sporting an IP68 water and dust resistance that is backed by the enhanced Armor Aluminum frame.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

At its core, the phone features the same chipset as its predecessor — Exynos 2400 4nm processor. As for what's new, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE gets a bigger 4,900 mAh battery, with a 10% larger vapor chamber that supports 45W wired charging and Super Fast charging 2.0. (reaching 65% charge in around 30 mins).

The rear panel features the same vertical, triple camera array consisting of a 50MP main lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and upto 30x digital zoom. The phone's front camera, however, sees a boost, with a 12 MP lens for improved selfie clarity.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Despite the rear camera trio staying unchanged, the Korean OEM is backing those up with its latest AI tools like "Low noise mode," which boosts the quality of night shots, and Super HDR in video that brings "life-like colors and contrast in every frame."

The device also gets features like "Generative Edit" that cleans up unnecessary people/objects in the background of images, "Photo Assist" that helps with seamless editing, and "Instant Slow-mo," a feature that lets you transform a clip into slow-motion video with just a single tap.

Packed with latest Galaxy AI features

With One UI 8 comes a whole host of multimodal AI features that will help users get through redundant tasks by making them even more intuitive. The Galaxy S25 FE will get the Galaxy S25 series' favorite Now Bar that brings important information at a glance, like live notifications, music, and other personalized updates within the lock screen. It also gets the AI feature "Now Brief," which basically summarizes your day for you.

The device is also said to feature Gemini Live as well as Circle to Search, bringing Google's latest intuitive multimodal tools to the phone, which will "enhance communication, boost productivity, and streamline daily interactions for users." It also gets six months of free access to Gemini Advanced.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central ) (Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central )

That said, the Galaxy S25 FE will show up in four colors — Icyblue, Jet Black, Navy, and White, and will get seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Galaxy S25 FE is available starting today at $649.99 and comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB.