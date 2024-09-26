Galaxy S24 FE joins the flagship trio with a larger display and an upgraded Exynos chip

What you need to know

Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 FE today (Sept 26), which delivers the surprising upgrade of a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display.

The device features a 50MP primary lens with OIS, several Galaxy AI enhancements like the ProVision Engine, and a 4,700mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 FE features 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Consumers can pre-order the device for a starting price of $649 alongside the Galaxy Watch FE LTE for $249.

Samsung is looking to give consumers a "good morning" as it launches its latest FE series addition to the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Today (Sept 26), Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 FE, a slightly tweaked variant of the flagship trio from January. The device features a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This brings the latest FE to the same size as the Galaxy S24 Plus. Overall, the design of the S24 FE remains extremely close to the flagship models as the front delivers thin bezels on top and its sides.

However, the phone sports a visible chin at the bottom of the device, which is a noticeable contrast from the others.

Internally, Samsung has packaged the S24 FE with the Exynos 2400e chipset. A few of the original trio sported the Exynos 2400 SoC overseas, but this variant for the S24 FE is slightly stronger as it provides a small boost in performance. Samsung didn't opt for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 within the FE like the flagship S24. However, that shouldn't really matter.

The back of the phone features a vertical, triple camera array consisting of a 50MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front of the device features an Infinity-O selfie camera that clocks out at 10MP.

A Galaxy S24 FE camera highlight is Samsung's "ProVision Engine." According to Samsung, this "AI-driven camera engine" leverages AI algorithms to boost your photography's detail and create "subtle" textures.

Samsung states consumers can expect Nightography and an "Adaptive Pixel Sensor" to assist the 50MP capabilities. The latter helps ensure the camera's quality during 2x and 3x zoom alongside AI zoom for even closer shots. Galaxy AI enters the S24 FE's camera array with features like Generative Edit.

Users can "reimagine" themselves as cartoon characters or add a bit of flair to profile icons with Portrait Studio. "Edit Suggestions" is said to help users weed out annoying flaws and other artifacts within their images to ensure a crisp final memory.

Galaxy AI's on-device assistance makes itself available for users elsewhere as it provides Google's Circle to Search. Several more AI features include Interpreter (live, in-person conversation translations), Live Translate for phone calls, Composer, and Note Assist.

The company noted during its highlight post that the Galaxy S24 FE fits perfectly within the Galaxy ecosystem for file transfers, extended displays, and more. Additionally, the device benefits from Samsung Knox security for E2EE (end-to-end encryption) on your device and other vulnerability safeguards.

One (happy) upgrade for the S24 FE is a 4,700mAh battery. This is slightly larger than the S23 FE; however, it's 700mAh more than the vanilla S24 provides. Additionally, the company adds the device can deliver up to 28 hours of "watching" time and 81 hours of listening.

Samsung states the latest FE delivers 8GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Color-wise, consumers can find the phone in the following options: Graphite, gray, blue, and mint.

With pre-orders beginning today (Sept 26), Samsung states U.S. consumers can secure their Galaxy S24 FE for a starting price of $649 on its main website (Samsung.com). The device will hit a wider market release on October 3.

One final surprise: the Galaxy Watch FE LTE is set to debut on October 3, as well. The company states the device will begin at $249 on Samsung.com. Pre-ordering the device will receive a "free light-weight fabric watch band." Additionally, Samsung teased that the watch will pick up Galaxy Watch 7/Watch Ultra features "later this fall."