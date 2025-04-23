The Galaxy S24 FE has crashed back to its Black Friday price — but is the 'flagship killer' still worth it?

Samsung fans, rejoice: the Galaxy S24 FE just scored its biggest discount since Black Friday. Head to Amazon right now and you'll get a straight $150 carved off the "Fan Edition" device, a deal that knocks the price down to a quite-reasonable $499.99 (or $559.99 if you go with the 256GB configuration).

But even with a sweet Amazon deal in tow, you might be wondering if the 2024 smartphone is still worth it at this price range. After all, the Android landscape is overflowing with midrange options at the moment, and choosing the right cheap Android phone for you might seem easier said than done. Needless to say, I've had hands-on experience with all of the best devices on the market, so let's break it down to see if the S24 FE is going to meet your needs.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: $649.99 $499.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can score a whopping $150 off the Galaxy S24 FE, knocking the price of the unlocked Samsung phone down to $499.99 (or $559.99 if you opt for the 256GB version). There's also up to $785 of Amazon credit up for grabs if you trade in an old or broken device through the retailer.

✅Recommended if: you want flagship-level specs in an affordable package; you're looking for a phone with great cameras, long software support, and Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer using a Pixel, Motorola, or OnePlus device; you need the best battery life in a phone.

Don't get me wrong, the Galaxy S24 FE is a great smartphone, coming complete with snappy Exynos-powered performance, a spacious 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and seven years of OS upgrades guaranteed. You also get 8GB of RAM, some pretty decent cameras, and all of the latest Galaxy AI features.

The only problem is that the phone now faces some stiff competition in the form of devices like the Google Pixel 9a and the OnePlus 13R. So which of these midrange beauties is the best choice?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Starting at $499.99, Google's latest midrange masterpiece boasts better battery life than the S24 FE — and it ships with Android 15 — but the "Fan Edition" Samsung device is otherwise a better and more powerful phone. Without any discounts, choosing between the S24 FE vs the Pixel 9a would be a pretty tough decision, but thanks to this price drop, the S24 FE is a no-brainer.

Things get a little more complicated when you compare the S24 FE with the OnePlus 13R, however, namely because the latter phone features a better display, battery life, and 256GB of base storage. It's also not too difficult to find a deal that knocks the OnePlus 13R to $499.99. With that being said, I still give the Galaxy S24 FE the edge, but that's only because the Samsung phone gives you seven years of OS and security upgrades straight out of the box, which means you could be enjoying the "Fan Edition" experience for many years to come.