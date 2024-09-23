How to use Instant Slow-Mo on a Samsung phone

Thanks to Galaxy AI, you can use features such as Instant Slow-Mo to make your videos look even cooler. There are so many features to use and have fun with, but if you love taking pictures and videos like me, you probably pay extra attention to the editing features.

Instant Slow-Mo basically uses Galaxy AI to create new frames in videos captured on Galaxy phones, keeping them as smooth as the original footage but slowing them down. You can have a lot of fun with Instant Slow-Mo, for example when your cat looks at the camera, you can slow down the video to make it look more dramatic. If you have a Galaxy phone with this feature and can't wait to get started, here's how to use Instant Slow-Mo on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

How to use Instant Slow-Mo on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Note: This feature was tested using a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Using Instant Slow-Mo on your Galaxy phone with One UI 6.1.1 is quick and easy. To get started:

1. Open the Gallery app.

2. Choose a video to which you want to apply the Instant Slow-Mo feature. You can also record a new video and choose the preview. Galaxy AI will briefly preview your video's appearance with Instant Slow-Mo by long-pressing on the screen.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

3. Tap the Pencil icon and the Adjust speed option to choose a speed option.

4. You can choose from speed options such as 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1, or 2.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

5. Adjust the timeline so you can apply the Instant Slow-Mo to the part of the video you want. But be careful to use the smaller one right below the video. You'll be editing the video if you use the one with the bigger and broader ends.

The timeline lets you slow down any part of the video for as long as you want. You can widen the timeline to the whole video or a specific part. Above this timeline, you'll see the speed you added, but you can change the speed at any time by tapping the visible speed option.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How to save your Instant Slow-Mo clips

You have two options when you save your clips. You can save it as a copy or apply the changes to the original. If you want to save as a copy:

1. Tap the three dots at the top right.

2. Choose Save as copy. Wait a few seconds; the copy should be in the Gallery app.

If you want to apply the changes to the original, tap the save option, and you're good to go.

Which Samsung devices are compatible with Instant Slow-Mo?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Instant Slow-Mo feature is not exclusive to the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It can also be found in Samsung's 2023 flagship series, the S23 lineup. Unfortunately, you won't find it on older Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, since they lack the necessary processing power.

Other devices that have the feature include two generations of Samsung's foldable phones, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Select tablets also get in on the fun since the feature is also available on the Galaxy Tab 9 series.

The Instant Slow-Mo feature is restricted to 8-bit videos, 720p to 8K videos, and MP4 files. Time will tell if Samsung plans on making any changes.

Keep slowing things down

The Instant Slow-Mo feature is a lot of fun and gives your videos a different look. Once you've added the effect, you can add other fun stuff, such as stickers, and decorate the videos.

Remember, you can also use other Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search and Live Translate, on the aforementioned devices. It's always a good idea to check for system updates so you never miss out on the latest features Samsung rolls out to its flagship phones.