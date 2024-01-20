The Galaxy S24's AI-powered camera features are playing nice with third-party apps

What you need to know

Samsung has partnered with Instagram and Snapchat to let users access the Galaxy S24 series' AI-powered camera tricks like "Super HDR" within those apps' in-app cameras.

Instagram users, in particular, will be able to use upgraded editing, uploading, and viewing features, as well as the unique ability to create Instagram stories from motion photos.

The Galaxy S24's Super HDR capabilities make it the first to support HDR photos on Instagram, potentially paving the way for broader adoption of this display format in other apps.

Samsung says your Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra can now upload HDR shots directly on Snapchat and Instagram, unadulterated.

The South Korean tech giant has teamed up with Instagram and Snapchat, so now you can flaunt the Galaxy S24's AI-powered camera features when shooting right from the apps. These capabilities, like "Super HDR," upgraded "Nightography," and video stabilization, made their debut on the Galaxy S24 series.

Dr. Hamid Sheikh, Samsung's VP of Intelligent Imaging, confirmed this integration at the Galaxy Unpacked event this week. "In fact the Galaxy S24 series will be the first ever to have HDR enabled for photos on Instagram," Sheikh said.

Normally, when you upload photos on apps like Instagram, they go through some compression. But Sheikh explained that every photo and video you capture or view will keep its full color and contrast.

However, if you want to take advantage of video stabilization on Instagram and Snapchat, make sure to switch it on in your phone's own camera app first, according to Engadget.

This alliance could make the Galaxy S24 series your go-to device for social photography. Theoretically, snapping pictures on apps will match the quality you get from the native camera app.

However, if you're all about the AI-focused editing tricks introduced by the latest Samsung flagship phones—like background blur, reflection removal, and shuffling subjects around—stick to the phone's own apps, as per Engadget.