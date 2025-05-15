What you need to know

The Honor 400 series will feature a new Google Cloud-powered AI tool that converts static images into five-second videos.

Alongside the new feature, Honor 400 users will also be offered creative control tools without needing to rely on third-party apps.

While Honor 400 users will reportedly have free access with limitations for the first two months, a subscription from Google will eventually be required to continue using the feature.

Honor 400 series is gearing up to launch next week, and ahead of its release, the company already has some exciting AI news about the upcoming devices to share.

The devices are said to be debuting with a Google Cloud-powered AI image-to-video feature that allows users to transform static images like their personal photos into AI-generated artwork into a five-second video, which for some reason is believed to be shareable on social media.

(Image credit: Honor)

The upcoming Honor 400 models are already touted to have flagship-level AI capabilities, alongside having the best AI camera phone in the Android phones segment. Users are further expected to get creative control without relying on third-party apps. The demos of the newly announced AI feature also appear promising, as Honor has shared some videos (converted to GIFs, and the quality might be affected) of the same.

The static images here include Lady with an Ermine, a self-portrait of Van Gogh, Las Meninas, a sunrise impression, and The Cheat with the Ace of Clubs painting by Georges de La Tou. Converting such static images and even actual photos of people into video clips certainly looks impressive.

(Image credit: Honor)

While the Honor 400 series will have a real advantage, we would definitely be seeing it in other Android handsets soon since it is based on Google Cloud, the search giant’s Veo 2 model, according to The Verge, and it is already available on Google’s Gemini Advanced subscription — however, it is currently based on text input and not image-to-video as seen in the upcoming Honor 400 series. The latter is still available in Google Cloud, and the search giant is charging 50 cents per second of output — and also available only for “approved users.”

And there’s yet another catch as well, per the publication, the AI image-to-video will be free for Honor 400 users for the first two months, and a limit of only ten videos per day. Honor’s U.K. marketing director, Chris Langley, has further confirmed to The Verge that the feature to stay active would “eventually require some subscription” from Google.

HONOR 400 series | Make Your Photo Comes Alive - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned, the company is gearing up to launch the Honor 400 and the Honor 400 Pro on May 22. It is a global launch happening in London, and both are believed to have a 200MP primary lens.