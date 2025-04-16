What you need to know

Honor announced a closer partnership with Google Cloud during its Next 2025 event.

The collaboration will bring a few "co-developed" features to consumers via a new product in May 2025, with help from Veo and Gemini for office tools.

Honor also reiterates a few of its previously released AI features, like AI Eraser and AI Outpainting for the 400 Lite in Europe.

The Chinese OEM debuted its Honor Alpha Plan for human-centric AI, an AI ecosystem, and AGI during MWC 2025.

Honor is giving consumers a glimpse into what its strengthened partnership with Google Cloud will bring to the table.

In a press release, Honor highlighted a trio of major AI features inbound for its device during Google Cloud Next 2025. The company states its "close collaboration" with Google will foster the continuation of on-device and cloud-based AI features. To that end, Honor's Eric Fang, senior director of product planning, teased planned product and productivity features.

Fang states Honor's upcoming products, which are looking at a May 2025 release, will contain features that leverage Google's Veo video generation tech. The Chinese OEM has "co-developed experiences" to help facilitate better motion on its generated content and "enhanced realism." Meanwhile, Fang teased "advanced office tools" for consumers interested in Honor's next products in May with Gemini.

For the busy-bees, Honor says its newest features should help streamline workflows and provide users with intelligent assistance daily.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor then drew attention to a couple of AI features co-developed with Google Cloud called AI Outpainting and AI Eraser. The former redefined post-processing function that leverages Google's Imagen software, so users can expand a photo up to "twice their original size." The feature appears alongside Honor's AiMAGE Suite, letting users "reframe and rotate" pictures after snapping.

The feature's goal is help users worry less about perfecting framing their shots. Fang adds, "The optimized generative fill ensures the expanded images are seamlessly integrated, even in complex scenes like buildings and landscapes."

Elsewhere, Honor reiterates AI Eraser — which many Pixel owners will recognize. This function erases unwanted content from photos while leveraging on-device AI software to "realistically" fill in the gap with content that fits. These two AI features, alongside AI Upscale, rolled out with the Honor 400 Lite in Europe earlier in April. Fang states this is all a part of Honor's plan to "democratize" its AI, which aims to bring the software to even more users, including its midrange devices.

Honor's New Era of Intelligent Devices

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor set down a more AI-focused path for its devices earlier this year when it teased what users would see at MWC 2025. Promptly in March, the OEM revealed its Alpha Plan, a three-step strategy centered around intelligent phones. That's not all, as Honor also honed in on an AI ecosystem and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) to "open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization."

Its announcement during MWC 2025 brought our initial glimpse of its AiMAGE Suite. Honor stated the suite piggybacks off an AI kernel to run device-cloud AI software for the sake of enhancing the clarity of photos. Through its partnership with Google Cloud and Qualcomm Technologies, Honor is positioning itself to introduce AI features that can reserve restaurant tables for its consumers through third-party sources.

Honor informed users that its DeepFake Detection software would make its way to flagship models and foldables in international markets.