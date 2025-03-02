Honor unveils an Alpha AI strategy with a $10 billion investment

What you need to know

Honor shares its plans to become an AI device ecosystem company at MWC.

We can expect an intelligent phone to incorporate human-centric AI built to maximize human potential.

Honor also shared its plans to bring the world's first GUI (Graphical User Interface)-based mobile AI agent.

As MWC has just begun, Honor has announced that it aims to convert the company into a global AI device ecosystem. To do so, the company has announced that it is introducing a new Honor Alpha Plan, a three-step strategy, that focuses on intelligent phones, AI ecosystem, and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

According to Honor, the new Alpha plan comprises three steps that include the development of an intelligent phone, opening industry boundaries, and co-create a new paradigm of AI ecosystem, lastly, with the help of AGI, Honor intends to "open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization."

The said intelligent phone will be incorporating human-centric AI — primarily built to maximize human potential. Honor also shared its plans to bring the world's first GUI (Graphical User Interface)-based mobile AI agent. The company is also partnering with Google Cloud and Qualcomm Technologies and demonstrated the AI agent in making a table reservation through a third-party service at the keynote.

Honor has also announced a new imaging technology called AiMAGE. It utilizes an AI Kernel to run device-cloud AI models, aiming to enhance image clarity. The company further plans to integrate more AI features, like AI Upscale for restoring old portraits by partnering with services like Google Cloud. We will be the first to witness it with the Honor Magic 7 series, which is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Furthermore, Honor has also shared that Deepfake detection will be arriving on its latest flagship phones as well as foldable phones in international markets.

Honor aims to bring AI to the masses, and as a testament to its commitment, the company has announced that it will be investing over $10 billion over the next five years to fund the endeavor.

“It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry - completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before,” said James Li, CEO of Honor.

“I am calling on all of us to unite together to address the challenges – as well as the many opportunities – of AI technology. I also call on the industry to be truly open so that we can fully embrace this exciting AI future. Let’s do it together.”

“As we move into the physical AI era, we need to open our industry boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for the AI ecosystem,” Li further added. He also believes that by working together to maximize their potential, they can aim to create a new paradigm in the AGI era, where carbon-based life and silicon-based intelligence co-exist.

Lastly, the Alpha plan's emphasis can be witnessed first in Honor's phones starting with the Magic series, as they are now promised seven years of Android OS and security updates, starting with the European region.