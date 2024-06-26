Honor's latest AI features want to fight deep fake videos and eye strain

What you need to know

Honor's new AI Defocus Eye Protection combats screen-induced eye strain and myopia by blurring peripheral vision while keeping the center clear.

The feature is claimed to reduce transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees, with some users seeing up to a 75-degree improvement.

Meanwhile, Honor also unveiled a new detection tech that uses AI to analyze eye contact, lighting, and image clarity in real-time to detect deepfakes.

Honor has introduced two new AI-driven features designed to keep users safe and healthy.

Honor showcased its new AI Defocus Eye Protection tech at MWC Shanghai. As its name implies, this new on-device feature uses AI to tackle the rising issue of screen-induced eye strain, with a special focus on combating myopia (nearsightedness).

The rapid increase in computer and mobile phone use in recent years has gone hand in hand with a worrying rise in global cases of myopia. This is largely due to the prolonged strain on our eyes from focusing on screens up close. Over time, this constant close-up viewing can cause the eyeball to elongate, leading to nearsightedness.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor's new feature is intended to replicate defocus glasses on your smartphone screen. Defocus glasses are great for your eyes because they blur your peripheral vision while keeping the center clear. This helps reduce eye elongation.

While defocus glasses use corrective lenses, the exact workings of Honor's AI Defocus Eye Protection technology are still under wraps. However, Honor claims that this software solution can significantly reduce transient myopia in users, averaging a 13-degree reduction, with some seeing improvements up to 75 degrees.

The other feature is pretty intriguing. Honor claims it can detect fake content using AI by analyzing eye contact, lighting, and image clarity. It even works in real-time to thwart video impersonation scams before they can do any damage.

In the AI era, deepfakes are increasingly problematic. These realistic but fake media are hard to spot and pose a big online threat. Bad actors use them to hide identities, impersonate others, or create fake personas. This issue underscores the need for strong measures to protect against deepfake scams.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor says its AI deepfake detection scans video calls in just three seconds. If a fake is spotted, users get an instant on-screen warning, helping them avoid potential scams.

The company's deepfake detection runs on a carefully curated dataset of videos and images. This collection helps the AI spot common scam signs and subtle anomalies that reveal deepfakes.

It's unclear if these features work entirely on-device, but real-time deepfake detection likely needs an internet connection. The company also hasn't shared which Honor phones will support these features or when they'll be available. More details should be coming soon.