What you need to know

The Plus Key lets you customize what the button does, from switching sound modes to snapping pics or firing up AI translation.

It also triggers OnePlus' AI Plus Mind, which is like a smart screenshot assistant that organizes info (dates, locations, etc.) instead of dumping it all in your photo gallery chaos.

OnePlus is also rolling out handy AI tools like call transcription, real-time translation, and smarter searches that get what you mean in plain language.

AI in smartphones usually means gimmicky features you try once and forget. But OnePlus is taking a swing at something actually useful with its new Plus Key, and for once, it doesn’t feel like marketing fluff.

The Plus Key isn’t just a stand-in for the classic alert slider—it’s OnePlus stepping things up with more ways to make your phone your own. The new physical button is showing up first on the upcoming OnePlus 13s, though initially it’s only headed to India.

The Plus Key ain’t just a gimmick

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Unlike the usual one-trick hardware buttons, the Plus Key is built for smart, user-picked actions. You get to decide what it does, whether that’s flipping sound modes, launching the camera in a snap, or firing up real-time AI translation.

But the real star here is OnePlus' AI Plus Mind, a new feature that feels like a supercharged screenshot tool. Instead of dumping everything into your photo gallery like digital clutter, it saves and organizes on-screen information in Mind Space.

Ever snap a quick picture of a flyer or booking information, only to have it get buried in your photo mess? That’s where AI Plus Mind steps in. Just hit the Plus Key or swipe with three fingers, and it grabs all the key details like dates and spots, so you can actually find it when you need it. Plus, later this year, it’ll start sorting everything for you automatically.

In the future, AI Plus Mind will go live for the OnePlus 13 series and other OnePlus phones via a software update. However, these features have not been announced for the 13R, apparently.

The rest of the AI bag of tricks

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Beyond the Plus Key, OnePlus is rolling out a bunch of other AI-powered tools. If you're in India, get ready for "AI VoiceScribe," which will record, summarize, and even translate calls and meetings right within your messaging and video apps. However, VoiceScribe is not coming to the EU and North America at this time.

The OnePlus 13s will also offer "AI Call Assistant" for automatic call summaries or real-time translation during calls.

For everyone, there's a new "AI Translation" app that brings all translation features (text, voice, camera, screen) into one spot. Plus, "AI Search" is getting an upgrade, letting you use everyday language to search your local files, notes, and calendars, working hand-in-hand with AI Plus Mind for efficient searches.

Photo buffs will appreciate "AI Reframe," which intelligently analyzes your photos and suggests creative framing options. And if you've ever taken a group photo where someone's blinking, "AI Best Face 2.0" (coming this summer) can fix closed eyes and awkward expressions in group shots with up to 20 people, even if the photo wasn't taken on a OnePlus phone.

Google Gemini is joining the party

OnePlus is also playing nice with Google Gemini. Soon, Gemini will be integrated across OxygenOS apps like OnePlus Notes and Clock, as well as Google's own apps, for a more seamless AI experience. You'll even be able to use "Gemini Live" with your camera and screen sharing to have real-time conversations about what you're seeing on your phone or through your camera.

Of course, there's the inevitable privacy conversation. OnePlus claims sensitive data stays on-device or gets processed in its Private Computing Cloud—a supposedly locked-down system even they can't access.

What stands out here is that OnePlus seems to be focusing on AI features that solve actual problems rather than just checking boxes. The Plus Key and AI Plus Mind in particular feel like thoughtful attempts to make your phone work smarter for you. Now if only OnePlus would stop making the best features region-exclusive.