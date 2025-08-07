What you need to know

The alleged image of the OnePlus 15 has been doing the rounds on Reddit, showcasing a new design.

OnePlus' shift from Hasselblad could give the phone a triple-lens setup with a 50 MP main sensor and periscope telephoto lens, with no signature round camera bump.

It could show up with a 7,000mAh battery capacity, much higher than its predecessor.

The leak suggests that OnePlus is set to launch the phone sometime in 2026, after a China launch in October this year.

OnePlus' next flagship device is likely already in the works, and while there have been previous rumors suggesting that a Chinese OEM could be ditching the "14" and launching the OnePlus 15 instead, it seems to be ditching another aspect of its phone that makes it look unique — the round camera bump.

A new leak on Reddit showed off an image of the alleged flagship phone, with a notable design change. The triple camera array is off to one side of the phone, with its placement looking a lot like the iPhone 16 Pro. The image shows the device in a silver/white colorway, contrary to previous rumors of it launching in a SuperBlack color option that makes the device look like a “black hole,” which is said to absorb 99.9% of all visible light.

This leak reinforces the fact that the triple camera setup (wide, ultra-wide, and 3x periscope) would feature 50MP lenses and a periscope telephoto lens, which could be as high as 200MP, according to a previous leak on Weibo.

We also know that OnePlus could potentially be letting go of its long-term relationship with Hasselblad, which could be the reason behind the redesign.

The Reddit post also mentions the alleged key specs of the device. Regarding the phone's screen, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 15 will feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels, using LIPO display technology, measuring 6.7 inches. Additionally, the device is said to feature a "symmetrical front," meaning that all four bezels—top, bottom, and sides—are of equal or near-equal thickness, creating a cleaner design aesthetic, much like Apple's iPhones.

Under the hood, the device is said to have the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, rumored to be launching in September this year. This powerful chip is rumored to have a clock speed of 5GHz due to "enhanced Pegasus cores." Potentially backing more of OnePlus' AI in its upcoming flagship. And powering this device would be a massive 7,000mAh backed by 100W fast charging.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Speaking of AI, it is highly likely that OnePlus could be switching its Alert Slider on the new device for a customizable action button to help users access AI features more seamlessly on the device.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for its launch, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 15 will first show up in China in October this year, following the Xiaomi 16 series, and with a global launch slated for "early 2026."