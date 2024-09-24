Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Apple or Google?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro $999 at Visible $999 at Straight Talk $1,499.99 at Verizon The titanium model The iPhone 16 Pro comes with Apple's powerful A18 Pro chip which is a huge help in recording 4K Dolby Vision footage at up to 120fps. You get the latest from Apple and all the fun stuff that comes with it, but not all features are available right away. For More powerful processor

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro showdown will help you understand the details of the two phones so you can choose the right one. The two phones offer different styles and features, but it might be worth the switch if one offers features that stand out and truly shine outshine the other.

You can choose one of the best Android phones, the Pixel 9 Pro, or see if Apple is the way to go. Both are great phones with a lot to offer, but your priorities determine which phone wins.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Apple)

With the iPhone 16 Pro, you get a great phone that measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 199g. It has a glass front and rear but a titanium frame that is more durable than the Pixel's aluminum build.

The latest iPhone's bezels are thinner, making it easier to use with one hand. Apple states that this model's Ceramic Shield display is 50% tougher, which gives your iPhone the drop protection you look for in a phone. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in White, Black, Natural, and Desert Titanium.

The iPhone 16 Pro's camera layout is bigger than the Pixel, with two cameras stacked on top and a third on the side. This year's iPhone is also waterproof and dustproof with an IP68 rating, meaning it can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without damaging it.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro has a weaker aluminum frame but a fancy design that's just as nice to look at as the iPhone's. The Pixel is flat all around, and the new island-style visor on the back of the camera gives it a futuristic look. The latest Pixel dimensions are 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm, and it weighs the same as the iPhone 16 Pro at 199g.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a glass front with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional protection. The phone matches the iPhone's robust IP68 rating, so it can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes and remain unharmed. The Pixel 9 Pro is available in Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Google)

Apple gave the iPhone 16 Pro a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina display with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The iPhone also offers Dolby Vision, a 1,206 x 2,622 display, and a 460ppi pixel density. There is not much difference in display specs compared to previous models, but Apple made it possible for users to dim the iPhone's display to one nit this time, which is very useful in dark environments.

The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, an Always-On mode, and ProMotion technology. The phone also has fantastic touch response, and thanks to HDR10, you get great colors and contrast.

With the Google Pixel 9 Pro, you get a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a snappy 120Hz refresh. The Pixel one-ups the iPhone 16 Pro with HDR10+ over Apple's HDR10. The display has a 1280 x 2856 resolution and a 495ppi pixel density, which gives the Pixel a sharper image than the iPhone.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a higher peak brightness than the iPhone, going up to 3,000 nits. This makes it easier to look at your phone outdoors. As always, the Always-On display lets you see the time, notifications, and more even when the screen is locked.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Hardware

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 16 Pro has fantastic specs to flaunt, with a powerful A18 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. You can choose from different storage options, such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Its 48MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide cameras can take great pictures that you can later share on social media without any compression. However, the iPhone's 12MP selfie camera loses out against the Pixel 9 Pro.

You can use the iPhone 16 Pro's Camera Control option to get direct access to the camera and snap a photo with an additional button press. You can also zoom in and out by sliding your finger back and forth on the button. The iPhone 16 Pro supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W. While it falls short in battery size with a 3,582mAh cell, you can make it last by using features such as Low Power Mode.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has a bigger 4,700mAh battery and faster charging speeds. It delivers 27W wired, 21W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Tensor G4 processor does not match the iPhone's chipset but still provides a great user experience and AI-heavy features. Happily, Google has finally resolved the heating issues that have tormented the Tensor-powered phones. With the latest Pixel, you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, matching the iPhone's options. You also get double the RAM with the Pixel, toppling the iPhone's 8GB RAM with a whopping 16GB RAM instead.

Camera quality is where the Pixel always shines, and the 9 Pro's 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide cameras can take fantastic pictures. Like the iPhone, you can record in 4K, but you get a vastly better 42MP selfie camera.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Pixel 9 Pro iPhone 16 Pro OS Android 14, 7 years of updates iOS 18, 5-7 years of updates Display 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2856x1280, HDR, up to 3000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.3-inch LTPO display, 120Hz, 2622 x 1206, HDR, up to 2,000 nits, Ceramic Shield glass Chipset Tensor G4 A18 Pro RAM 16GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, 42MP selfie 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, 12MP selfie Ingress protection IP68 IP68 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 4,700mAh 3,582mAh Charging 27W wired, 21W wireless 45W wired, 15W Qi2 wireless Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3mm Weight 199 grams 199 grams Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You'll see a huge difference in software in the iPhone 16 Pro versus the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Naturally, the iPhone runs iOS whereas the Pixel runs Android out of the box. Google has its own style, as does Apple, and you can choose the one that's more appealing based on your personal preferences.

The iPhone 16 Pro launched with iOS 18 on which you can dramatically customize the lock screen, home screen, and Control Center. You can change the lock screen's fonts, colors, and more to give it a personal touch. iOS 18 also has RCS support, making it easier to message your Android friends. The latest iPhone, featuring Apple Intelligence, has new creative capabilities. For example, Camera Control gives you faster access to visual intelligence and lets you easily interact with the advanced camera system. You can expect between five to seven years of software updates, based on Apple's support history.

There are tons of software goodies you can enjoy, but to mention one more, you have access to Writing Tools where you can adjust emails or notes to be more concise and friendly and give them a more professional tone. In Phone and Notes apps, you can also transcribe, record, and summarize audio. If you've used a Pixel before, a lot of this might sound very familiar. That's because iOS 18 stole a lot of features from Android.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro comes with Android 14 out of the box, and Google promises seven years of software updates. The latest Pixel also has new AI features, such as Add Me, that are exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. Google offers clean software with zero bloatware, and the Material You interface is customizable and colorful.

The most exciting feature of the Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel Studio, an app where you can create images using generative AI. The new widgets give you a summary of the weather so you know whether to take an umbrella with you. Pixel Screenshots are very helpful in organizing screenshots and making them searchable. You can also have a lot of fun with other AI goodies such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and much more!

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Who wins?

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

As you can see in the iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro showdown, both have phones much to offer. Which one you choose comes down to what features matter most to you. The iPhone 16 Pro has a more powerful chipset, but the Pixel 9 Pro has a better selfie cam and superior AI features, among other things. You won't get all the features promised on the iPhone from day one, which is something else to consider. Both phones start at $999 for the 128GB variant, so the price isn't a tiebreaker.

Some users may like Apple's style, while others might prefer Google's layout and the flexibility of Android. You may find more app options on the Play Store than Apple App Store. Choose depending on how comfortable you are with either OS, iOS or Android, and the advantages or disadvantages that each ecosystem brings.

