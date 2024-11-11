Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Will it be worth the upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 The more powerful Galaxy While we don't have the official specs for the Galaxy S25, it is rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which would give it astonishing performance. There is also a chance that the S25 will share the design of its more powerful siblings. For Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (rumored)

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S24 has been out for a while, you can't help but wonder what specifications the next S series model will have. We don't have the official specs for the S25 just yet, but with all the rumors and leaks out there, we are creating a speculative Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24 comparison to get an idea of what you might get and whether it might be worth upgrading to the next model.

If it follows the same pattern as the last two launches, Samsung could announce the S25 before January ends. The first rumors about the S25 appeared in October 2023, stating that the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could lead to a higher price tag at launch. Time will tell what official specs we see on the S25, but in the meantime, putting together a speculative comparison will be fun.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Regarding design, there is a good chance Samsung will stick to the design we've been looking at for years, which has rounded edges, a flat front, and flat sides. Rumors also indicate we could see the same colors from the S24 on the S25 model. That said, according to leaked renders, we could be looking at a slight design change. It seems like Samsung is going for a unified look across all Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

The S25 could have flat sides all around, flat back and front glass, and rounded corners. Rumors also say the S25 will be slightly smaller than the previous model, possibly 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25mm. The phone's weight is unavailable, but it may weigh around 167 and 168 grams, given that the past three models are between this weight range. We haven't encountered any rumors on the possible IP rating for the S25, but since the S24 has an IP68 rating, there is no reason to think that the S25 won't see a similar rating on the S25.

The possible colors for the S25 include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Silver. Samsung has not released any official information on the specs of the S25. Still, regarding the IP rating, the expectation is that it'll maintain the S24's rating since it's a standard rating for high-end flagship phones. You can also expect it to have thinner bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 measures 147.0 x 70.6 7.6mm, weighs 167 grams, and has an IP68 rating, which makes it dust-tight. You can submerge it for 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. You can choose from different Galaxy S24 colors, such as Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Marble Grey (Samsung exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange).

It also has a flat front and back with rounded edges and a soft finish. Armor aluminum makes the Galaxy S24 lighter than steel. It also has a Corning Gorilla Armor screen, which makes it more durable. The three cameras are in a vertical row on the back, a design likely to repeat itself on the newer model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Like with almost every upgrade from the same manufacturer, there is usually no massive difference between the latest and previous models. As yeux1122 on Naver rumored, Samsung might slightly increase the size of the Samsung Galaxy S25 to a 6.3-inch display comparable to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

Rumors also claim that the Galaxy S25 will have the same low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED using M13 organic materials as the previous model. It also makes sense to expect the same 120Hz and exact sharp display with crisp colors and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Unconfirmed rumors also claim the brightness for the S25 could persist at around 2,600 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 2x FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so such a slight difference might not motivate you to upgrade. The Galaxy S24 can reach a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It offers excellent colors and a Super HDR preview on the viewfinder. Samsung also added Vision Booster to increase the brightness outdoors by flickering the display on and off.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Hardware

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 mention that Samsung could drop its current camera hardware in favor of Sony. According to a leak, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (essentially a rebranded Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip) will give the phone a performance jump thanks to the Oryon cores. Other rumors indicate Samsung could opt for an Exynos chip, saving the Snapdragon for the Ultra model.

All three S25 models could borrow the camera module style for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and come with a more traditional DSLR camera lens with thicker borders and ribbed edges. The leaked renders don't show an S Pen for the Ultra model, but we still don't know what the final design will look like, meaning Samsung may not be ditching the built-in stylus.

Recognized tipster Ice Universe also states that the S25 will have the same camera setup as the S24. which would corroborate other rumors. The smartphone could have a 50MP wide main, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. It also has a 12MP selfie camera. If the rumors are true and the camera specs are the same, the rumored added RAM to help process the AI could make up for it.

Even though Samsung has not confirmed the specs, and the S25 at least matches its predecessor, we could be looking at storage options such as 128GB and 256GB. The S25 should have a 4,000mAh battery and support wired and wireless charging. However, some leaks indicate a 5,000mAh battery, which is even better. If the S25 does have a bigger battery, there is a good chance we could see the rumored new AI battery feature aims to save up to 10% of battery life.

How does this compare to the Galaxy S24 that is available right now? It has non-expandable 128GB and 256GB storage variants, stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S24 also has a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie camera.

Regarding charging speeds, the Galaxy S24 has 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5 reverse wireless charging. The advertised charging speed is 50% battery in 30 minutes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S24 OS Android 15 (One UI 7) Android 14 with Samsung One UI 6.1 Display 6.3 inches (rumored) 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz FHD+, 120Hz), 2,340 x 1080, up to 2,600 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 (rumored) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Unknown 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (assumed) 128GB, 256GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP wide front (rumored/assumed) 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP wide front Ingress Protection IP68 (assumed) IP68 Connectivity 5G 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 5,000mAh (rumored) 4,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless 25W wired. 15W wireless, 4.5 reverse wireless Dimensions 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm (rumored) 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weights 167g (assumed) 167 grams Colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green (rumored) Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Grey (Samsung exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange)

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We know the Galaxy S25 will have One UI 7 on top of Android 15. The software upgrade appears to include a new visual style, icons, customization options, and more. Reports hint that the new animation will resemble OnePlus' parallel processing in OxygenOS 15.

The Galaxy S25 will likely have Galaxy AI features, even new and improved ones, and even more parental control features that all parents will appreciate. With Galaxy AI, you can have fun with generative AI wallpaper and generative edit features. Reports indicate that Galaxy S24 users will get the OS update before the end of the year.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 includes One UI 6.1, and you can have fun with AI features such as Circle to Search, which Android's Central Nicholas Sutrich says is his favorite. You can also have Gemini help you get information, identify objects, or tell you where to buy them. You also get seven years of software updates, so there is no reason to believe why you wouldn't get the same with the S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available now for $800, but you can save some cash by taking advantage of the Black Friday Samsung deals. The price for the Galaxy S25 is unavailable at the moment, so we'll have to wait for the launch to get an official price. However, it might be pricey if the S25 launches with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

It's a little hard to decide which one to go with since the Galaxy S24 is a great option. However, without knowing the official Galaxy S25 details, you may be better off waiting for the Galaxy S25 to launch before deciding. After all, Samsung could permanently drop the price of the Galaxy S24, which could make this year's model more enticing than its successor. Samsung has not officially given a date for Samsung Unpacked, but if it follows last year's launch, we can see the official specs before the end of January 2025. Remember, good things come to those who wait.

