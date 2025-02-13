Past-gen Galaxy S phones could miss out on a large part of One UI 7's AI

What you need to know

A Samsung interview with its EVP and head of Framework R&D, Sally, highlighted the toll its AI in One UI 7 takes on devices.

Sally states that major on-device processes, like the personal data engine, require stronger internal hardware, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung states many older devices will miss out on a "deeper AI experience" due to hardware limitations.

This echoes what happened with Galaxy AI as some phones saw very few features arrive in 2024.

Samsung recently spoke about its latest "AI Innovations" with One UI 7, which also came with a warning for past-gen devices.

Seeing as the Galaxy S25 series launched with One UI 7 (Android 15), Samsung's EVP and head of the Framework R&D, Sally, was interviewed (Indonesia) about its features (via SamMobile). While the company exec touched on the major user interface design changes and other One UI updates, one of the major highlights was its AI.

Specifically, when discussing "exclusive Galaxy S25 AI features," Sally mentioned that the software's AI is broken into two parts: hardware reliance and not.

Sally states One UI 7's "personal data engine" is a huge part of the OS, but it's a feature that utilizes on-device processing technology. It's this fact alone that forces a huge reliance on the strength of the chipset inside the phone. Sally states the personal data engine is made possible by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and its capabilities to support such rigorous on-device processing.

Sally adds features like this "really require advanced chipsets and hardware like those found on the Galaxy S25 Series."

According to Sally, "more affordable devices" will likely miss out on "deeper on-device AI experiences" like the personal data engine, which creates a more personalized AI experience for users. Moreover, Samsung states "We strive to provide the best features according to the device's capabilities and user needs."

Unfortunately, Sally didn't explain which features (and which past-gen phones) could lack the personal data engine. For context, the personal data engine was described by Samsung as "Galaxy's approach to AI personalization."The engine helps protect users' data when using its on-device software. It also remains to be seen if Samsung's lock screen Now Bar/Now Brief app info will be affected by hardware limitations.

This is a selection of curated app activities for users that can help get them started in the day or help them plan. Samsung states the Now Bar is designed to be an "insightful experience" that's deeply involved in the apps you use the most.

On a related note, One UI 7's AI limitations echo what happened with Galaxy AI's main functions after the Galaxy S24's launch. Many of Samsung's older Galaxy S and Galaxy Z foldables were hit with AI restrictions due to the limitations of the hardware. Devices like the Galaxy S21, Flip 3, and Fold 3 were only able to receive two Galaxy AI features as their dated hardware couldn't handle much else.

We still have a ways to go until any Galaxy S device sees One UI 7, despite Samsung's confirmation that it was arriving "imminently." However, another beta might befall the Galaxy S24 series before One UI 7 arrives officially.