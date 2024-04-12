Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones, but not every feature

What you need to know

Samsung confirmed that even more of its past-gen devices will receive One UI 6.1 in "early May" with Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy S22, Flip 4, Fold 4, and Tab S8 series will gain every Galaxy AI feature aside from Instant Slow-mo for videos.

The Galaxy S21, Flip 3, and Fold 3 are only eligible for two Galaxy AI features as those devices' hardware capabilities likely cannot handle much more.

Samsung has confirmed that several of its older devices from 2021 and 2022 will receive Galaxy AI features in "early May."

According to a community post, Samsung is preparing to roll out its One UI 6.1 update, packed with Galaxy AI a few devices launched between 2021 and 2022. The company states that while these devices will receive AI tools, some items will be missing.

The Galaxy S22 series, Flip 4, Fold 4, and the Tab S8 series will receive the same Galaxy AI features as the S23 FE. This means that the devices will gain everything except for Instant Slow-mo as Samsung notably left the recent FE series out during its confirmation in February.

The Galaxy S21 series, the Flip 3, and Fold 3 are in the crosshairs of only two Galaxy AI features: Google's "Circle to Search" and Chat Assist.

Aside from the "early May" rollout window, Samsung did not give a more concrete date. However, One UI 6.1 on these older devices may arrive alongside the company's typical monthly security patch.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's confirmation of Galaxy AI's arrival on several more past-gen devices comes a day after it revealed more language support for the software. Samsung teased that more devices would pick up its AI, and the Galaxy S22 was one of the series on our minds. The company's head of mobile, TM Roh stated in March that Samsung was exploring the possibility of Galaxy AI on the two-year-old series.

The primary issue was hardware, as Galaxy AI heavily relies on that area. That reason alone is likely the reason behind the lack of Instant Slow-mo and the missing features of the Galaxy S21, Flip 3, and Fold 3.

More recent phones, like the Galaxy S23 series and last year's foldables, picked up the One UI 6.1 update at the end of March. The patch brought Live Translate, Samsung's Generative Edit, and more to owners of eligible devices.