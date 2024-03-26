Galaxy AI makes its debut on Samsung's past-gen phones in One UI 6.1

What you need to know

Samsung announced it will begin rolling out its One UI 6.1 update, packed with Galaxy AI for past-gen devices, on March 28 in the U.S.

The update brings Google's "Circle to Search," Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Generative Edit.

Galaxy AI is now available on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 series.

Samsung will begin rolling out its major One UI 6.1 update starting Thursday (Mar. 28), which brings its AI software to U.S.-based users.

According to a press release, owners of Samsung's past-gen devices should begin preparing to download and install the coming update. The Korean OEM states the update is on tap for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 series. The update brings these past-gen devices closer to the experience of the Galaxy S24 series.

One UI 6.1 features the company's Galaxy AI software throughout, delivering several on-device features. Kickstarting the update is Google's "Circle to Search." Users can run a search based on anything on their Android device without switching to Chrome or another Google-created app.

Users of past-gen devices can now circle, scribble, highlight, or tap items in images to find more information through Google Search. Moreover, you can write your own query to help guide the search.

Live Translate is another feature One UI 6.1 brings, enabling users to experience real-time translations during phone calls.

Chat Assist and Samsung's Generative Edit arrive to bring some utility to what its Galaxy device owners can utilize. The former, available through the Samsung Keyboard, can help users adjust their "message tone" and translate messages in 13 languages. Generative Edit's arrival is said to help users "customize their photos" with resizing, removal, and other AI tools for image enhancements.

Galaxy AI through One UI 6.1 will start rolling out on March 28 on the previously mentioned past-gen devices. Samsung states the update will roll out on devices sold through various carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and USCC.

Additionally, devices purchased through Amazon, Best Buy, and more will also receive the update.

Samsung reiterates in its press release that certain Galaxy AI features, like Circle to Search, require an internet connection. The company also informs users that its Galaxy AI features are free, but the company will look to start charging for them in 2026.