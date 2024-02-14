The Galaxy S24's Matrix-like Slow-mo feature is coming to older Samsung phones

What you need to know

Samsung confirmed that the S23 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9. are set to receive the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-mo feature.

The reason for this is that the feature can only function properly at 60fps with a device that can process things at 16.6ms.

The feature is expected to arrive alongside several more during One UI 6.1, which was recently rumored to roll out much sooner in March.

Samsung personnel have alerted users that they will soon gain a nifty video feature exclusive to the Galaxy S24.

According to a Samsung community post, users with a few past-gen devices should prepare to receive the S24 series' Instant Slow-mo feature (via Android Authority). The feature is set to arrive on the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

The post explains that users can activate Instant Slow-mo on their devices by long-pressing their display when watching a recorded video in the Galaxy Gallery or Video app. Doing so triggers Galaxy AI to kick in and "naturally" slow the video frame by frame. Samsung states users can also edit their slowed-down video after viewing it.

More importantly, Samsung adds this is all done through the NPU and GPU of the Galaxy device. Devices with a processing performance of 16.6ms are required for the 60fps-based content, which is why the company has limited the feature's extended arrival to the aforementioned devices.

Our internal tests of Instant Slow-Mo show how fluid the feature can make a recorded video. The device's onboard AI software essentially creates new frames of your video to ensure that it remains smooth throughout its duration, avoiding any choppiness. Long-pressing the display is also a much easier route to take, as opposed to needing to activate "slow-mo mode" on previous devices.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This feature could likely arrive alongside a few more Galaxy AI-based features for past-gen devices. It was confirmed in January that Samsung plans to roll out its new Gen AI features to the Galaxy S23, FE, Fold, Flip, and Tab S devices during its One UI 6.1 update. Samsung's own take on Google's Magic Eraser is likely to arrive, as well as live translations in "Chat Assist" and Google's "Circle to Search."

Most of this could transpire soon as a leak recently claimed Samsung will roll out its One UI 6.1 update in March. While this is good news for those in line for Galaxy AI features, the Galaxy S22 series is not among them. Samsung's head of customer experience, Patrick Chomet, stated the company wants to ensure the features offered match "mobile performance."