One UI 6.1 could come to the Samsung Galaxy S23 sooner than expected

What you need to know

A leaker claims that Samsung's One UI 6.1 update, including Galaxy AI features, is expected to be available on Samsung Galaxy S23 phones next month.

Currently, only the Galaxy S24 series has the One UI 6.1 update, but the latest buzz indicates it may arrive on older phones sooner than expected.

The complete AI package from the Galaxy S24 may or may not make its way to the Galaxy S23 in March.

Recent reports hinted that Samsung's new Galaxy AI features could hit older Galaxy phones sometime in the first half of the year. Now, a new rumor suggests the update might be right around the corner.

Leaker Bennett Buhner claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Samsung's One UI 6.1 update will be up for grabs on Samsung Galaxy S23 phones next month, as reported by Android Authority. The latest One UI iteration introduced Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy S24 line in January.

Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 series coming next month!Next month is the deadline for the addition of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI, which will add many new features and improvements! - Vastly improved animations - Many new Galaxy AI features - New lock screen customization features… pic.twitter.com/Fc0VCI3YCQFebruary 11, 2024 See more

At the moment, only the Galaxy S24 series has the One UI 6.1 update. While we knew it's headed to older phones, the latest buzz suggests it's dropping sooner than we thought.

Backing up Buhner's scoop, leaker Tarun Vats speculates that One UI 6.1 will arrive on last-gen Galaxy phones sometime between March 11 and March 13 or March 18 and March 20.

There are no promises that every feature from the newest One UI version will roll back to older Galaxy phones. But the latest rumor suggests that Galaxy AI is part of the One UI 6.1 update for the S23 series.

On the other hand, while the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra (alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5) are on track to receive Samsung's One UI 6.1 update, Samsung recently confirmed that the two-year-old lineup won't be getting the Galaxy AI features.

As for which Galaxy AI goodies are crossing over to older phones, Circle To Search, Live Translate, and Note Assist are on the horizon for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We're betting these features will also drop for the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in March.

We'll have to wait and see whether the complete AI package from the Galaxy S24 makes its way to the Galaxy S23 next month, or if we'll only get a taste of select AI-powered features with One UI 6.1.